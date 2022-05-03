Election results released for Upper San Juan Health Service District

By Randi Pierce | Staff Writer

The unofficial results from the Upper San Juan Health Service District Board of Directors election have been released, with four individuals elected to serve three-year terms: Martin Rose, Jason Cox, Kate Alfred and Barbara Parada.

The board oversees Pagosa Springs Medical Center.

Those elected will begin serving on the board at the regular meeting following the election, scheduled for May 24, according to a resolution approved by the board.

For more on the election, see the May 5 issue of The SUN.

randi@pagosasun.com