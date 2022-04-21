Register now for youth baseball and adult softball league

By Breezy Bryant and Trevor Gian | Town of Pagosa Springs Parks and Recreation

The Recreation Department is opening youth baseball registration for ages 6-12 years (not a traveling league). The deadline to register will be May 6.

The registration fee is $40 for first child and $20 for a second child in same household.

Online registration will be available through the town’s website or you can fill out a registration form at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

Play will begin middle of May and run through June.

Adult coed and men’s softball league

The Recreation Department is now accepting registration for adult coed and men’s softball.

The team registration fee is $250. The deadline to register a team is May 27.

There is no online registration option. Stop by the Community Center to fill out a form.

Season play will start around the beginning of June and run through July. The schedule depends on how many teams register.

Please call the Recreation Department with any questions, (970) 264-4151, ext. 232 or 233.

The Recreation Department is looking for adult softball officials. Please contact the office for more information.