Chimney Rock volunteer training set for April 29-30

By Nadia Werby | Chimney Rock Interpretive Association

The Chimney Rock Interpretive Association (CRIA) invites community members to join us for the free annual CRIA volunteer training on Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30.

Friday’s training will take place at the Tennyson Building Event Center located at 197 Navajo Trail Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and lunch is provided on this day.

Saturday’s training will take place at Chimney Rock National Monument from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

CRIA offers a great, in-depth training program in a fun environment to anyone interested in joining our amazing team of volunteers.

Anyone planning to attend must call the CRIA office at (970) 731-7133 to register.

After training, new volunteers will receive extended training with a veteran volunteer at the site until they are comfortable in their new positions.

Correction

We previously wrote that the 2022 season at Chimney Rock National Monument opens May 1; the true opening day is May 15 and the season will run through Sept. 30.

CRIA is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that offers interpretive programs at Chimney Rock National Monument in partnership with the USDA Forest Service and the San Juan National Forest. For more information, see the CRIA website at www.chimneyrockco.org or call (970) 731-7133.