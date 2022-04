SUN photo/Randi Pierce

Lady Pirate Lauren Monterroso fires an unassisted goal into the net against Lake City Saturday to put Pagosa on the board. Monterroso was one of two Lady Pirates to log a hat trick (scoring three goals) in the game, with the other being Elizabeth Currier.

The Pagosa Springs High School Lady Pirate soccer team now has an overall record of 2-2 after playing a series of three games over the past week.

