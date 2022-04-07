Saturday’s The Library Affair to offer a delicious evening

By Sally Neel | Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library Foundation

It is not too late to purchase a ticket to The Library Affair, a gala event to raise money for the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library’s new expansion project.

The evening will take place this Saturday evening beginning at 6 p.m. at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association clubhouse, located at 230 Port Ave. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online at https://pagosalibrary.org/library-foundation/the-library-affair/ or at the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library (cash or check only).

Finger foods for the event will be supplied by the Pagosa Springs High School’s culinary class, taught by chef Todd Stevens. The class was initiated three years ago, though as with many other things, COVID made it difficult to get the program fully underway. This year, the students are finally enjoying the full benefit of Stevens’ expertise. Using the school’s kitchen facilities, students are learning the primary lessons of food preparation and kitchen etiquette.

“In addition to actual food prep, the students are learning important basic kitchen techniques, such as the proper way to carry a knife in the kitchen, how to avoid running into each other or causing accidents in a crowded space, the importance of keeping a clean kitchen, etc.,” Stevens said. “They also are learning catering techniques such as how to set up trays and how to keep track of the amount of food being served.

“I don’t know which or if any of the students will go on to make a career in the food service business, but they are learning useful lessons that can be applied to any number of their future endeavors. For this event, they will put their skills to work by helping me with the food preparation. I welcome these opportunities for them to learn by doing.”

The Library Affair will present 17 uniquely decorated dining tables with the complete contents of each table offered to the highest bidders in the silent auction. Each table will be adorned with decor based on book themes — some elegant, some whimsical, others with a culinary theme. The contents of each table have been generously donated and the auction proceeds will completely benefit the Mountains of Opportunity library expansion fund.

To purchase tickets, vote on your favorite tables ($1 per vote) or to learn more about the expansion of the library, visit the above website. Make your plans to enjoy an evening of great food, beautiful music performed by classical guitarist Steve Blechschmidt and bid on your chance to win some fabulous tableware and artistic designs. Most importantly, you will be helping our community add important and valuable additions to our wonderful library.