Elementary School Principal Cowan named as one of three finalists for Aguilar superintendent

In a press released received Friday, Aguilar School District announced three finalists for the superintendent position of the district: Justin Cowan, Olivia Bachicha and Victoria Santistevan.
Justin Cowan is currently the principal of the Pagosa Springs Elementary School. Olivia Bachicha is the Vice President of Field Services for Generation Schools Network. Victoria Santistevan serves as the vice principal and elementary literacy teacher of the Aguilar Elementary School.
When Dr. Stacy Houser notified the Board of Education in August that he would be retiring at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, the board contracted with Colorado Association of School Executives (CASE) to conduct the superintendent search process for his replacement.
On Thursday, March 10, the school board will host a meet and greet event from 5-7 p.m. in the Aguilar High School Library for the community, school students and staff to meet and visit with the three candidates.
Interviews for the district’s next superintendent will be conducted on Friday, March 11.
The Aguilar Board of Education is expected to meet on Monday, March 14, to vote on the hiring of one of the finalists. The person selected will assume the position and responsibilities of superintendent on July 1.