By Josh Pike

Staff Writer

The proposed Oakbrush Hill gravel pit has been removed from the agenda for the Feb. 23 meeting of the Archuleta County Planning Commission.

According to a press release by Stop the Rocks, the property the gravel pit was to be located on has been purchased by the Lemon family, which does not intend to continue gravel mining operations.

