Omicron identified in Archuleta County

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Archuleta County.

San Juan Basin Public Health added an Omicron case to its COVID-19 data dashboard Tuesday afternoon.

The dashboard shows 2,103 total cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 in Archuleta County, with Archuleta County’s one-week incidence rate sitting at 463.8 as of Tuesday. Archuleta County’s one-week positivity rate was 22 percent Tuesday.

