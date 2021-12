According to a Dec. 17, press release from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE), Archuleta County’s unemployment rate for the month of November rose to 4 percent after dropping to a pre-pandemic rate of 3.6 percent for the month of October.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.