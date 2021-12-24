Singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz added to concert hall spring schedule

By Denise Leslie | Fort Lewis College

The Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College announces an addition to its spring 2022 performing arts season with American singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz on April 13, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

With her captivating voice and richly detailed songwriting, Jarosz has emerged as one of the most compelling musicians of her generation.

A four-time Grammy Award-winner at the age of 30, the Texas native started singing as a young girl and became an accomplished multi-instrumentalist by her early teens. After releasing her full-length debut “Song Up in Her Head” at 18 years old, she went on to deliver such critically lauded albums as “Follow Me Down,” “Build Me Up From Bones” and 2016’s “Undercurrent,” in addition to joining forces with Sara Watkins and Aoife O’Donovan to form the acclaimed Grammy winning folk trio I’m With Her.

Tickets went on sale on Dec. 17 and are available online at www.durangoconcerts.com or by phone Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. at (970) 247-7657. Posted ticket prices include applicable service charges. All sales are final.

The Community Concert Hall is a not-for-profit, multiuse performance venue located on the campus of Fort Lewis College.