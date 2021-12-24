Home
Home
• Pagosa Life
Old-Fashioned Christmas event
Old-Fashioned Christmas event
December 24, 2021
13
Facebook
Twitter
Le Roux sworn in as new undersheriff
Daisy and Brownie Girl Scouts bring holiday cheer
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church plans Christmas services
Winners of Holiday Lighting Contest announced
Holiday Church Events
Breakfast with Santa
Important to Know
Letter to the Editor: Law enforcement – Saving a life
Old-Fashioned Christmas event
Whaddya Think: What will the local economy do in 2022?
Pirates go 2-1 at Montrose tourney
Lady Pirates end 2021 with win in Mancos
Letter to the Editor: Law enforcement – Saving a life
• Top Block
Travelers will encounter closures on several mountain highways today and tomorrow
December 24, 2021
• Community
Letters to Santa
December 24, 2021
• Top Block
Shop with a Cop
December 23, 2021
• Top Block
How much more will it snow?: Winter storm to begin today
December 22, 2021
Pagosa Life
Le Roux sworn in as new undersheriff
Photo courtesy Lorena Medina Archuleta County Sheriff Rich Valdez swears in Mike Le Roux as undersheriff Monday. Le Roux replaces Derek Woodman, who took on...
Daisy and Brownie Girl Scouts bring holiday cheer
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church plans Christmas services
Winners of Holiday Lighting Contest announced
Holiday Church Events
Breakfast with Santa
COMMUNITY
Whaddya Think: What will the local economy do in 2022?
December 24, 2021
Vacation rental appeal denied
December 24, 2021
Cause of Chromo area house fire under investigation
December 24, 2021
Program helps save money on home heating and water bills
December 24, 2021
Veterans Corner: VA advances Electronic Health Record Modernization program
December 24, 2021
Letters to Santa
December 24, 2021
Old-Fashioned Christmas Celebration
December 23, 2021
Breakfast with Santa
December 17, 2021
Cub Scouts gathering donations for people affected by tornadoes
December 17, 2021
Commissioners approve county’s 2022 budget
December 17, 2021
COVID-19: Incidence rate falls, but caution urged as Omicron variant ‘looms’
December 17, 2021
Humane Society of Pagosa Springs announces new executive director
December 17, 2021
Education
• Education
Seeds celebrates with holiday events
December 24, 2021
By Danyelle Leentjes | Seeds of Learning There was plenty of celebrating at Seeds of Learning Early Care and Education Center last week. The center was...
Grant awards available from county’s Community Marijuana Offset Impact Fund
December 24, 2021
FACE board provides 2021 year in review
December 24, 2021
‘Hawaiian Santa’
December 24, 2021
Happy holidays to you and your loved ones
December 24, 2021
Sports
• Sports
Pirates go 2-1 at Montrose tourney
December 24, 2021
The Pagosa Springs High School Pirate basketball team went 2-1 at last week’s tournament in Montrose, leaving the team with a 5-3 overall record...
Lady Pirates end 2021 with win in Mancos
December 24, 2021
Aucoin, Bower place at Warrior Classic
December 24, 2021
Lady Pirates place fifth at Montrose meet
December 24, 2021
Football awards
December 17, 2021
Business
Business
SJBPH approves 2022 budget and fee schedule
December 24, 2021
The San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) Board of Health (BOH) recently approved its 2022 budget and fee schedule during its regular meeting held...
Business
Public Meetings
December 24, 2021
The following meetings are subject to change. Tuesday, Dec. 28 Town Planning Commission, Board of Adjustments and Design Review Board. 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, 551 Hot...
Vacation rental appeal denied
December 24, 2021
Voting for Community Awards begins
December 24, 2021
Winners of Holiday Lighting Contest announced
December 24, 2021
Public Meetings
December 17, 2021
Candidate packets available for 2022 LPEA director election
December 17, 2021
There’s still time to shop local and see the holiday lights
December 17, 2021
Outdoors & Recreation
Winter is here: Local resources can help you prepare and stay safe
By Lorena Williams | Forest Service With winter comes snowy adventures and a new set of activities to enjoy. Winter also brings challenges, changes in...
A grassroots effort can defy the odds
By Louisa Willcox | SUN Columnist This year marks the 25th anniversary of one of the most spectacular conservation victories in recent history: the defeat...
Facts about the Christmas cactus
By Sharon Faircloth and Robin Young | PREVIEW Columnists There are several blooming plant options during the winter holidays. A unique option is the Christmas...
Bird of the Week
Photo courtesy Charles Martinez This week’s Bird of the Week, compliments of the Weminuche Audubon Society and Audubon Rockies, is the green-winged teal. In breeding plumage,...
Old-Fashioned Christmas Celebration
The inaugural Old-Fashioned Christmas Celebration held on Dec.18 was a huge success. Thanks to everyone that attended and helped make the evening magical. A massive...
Wolf Creek Ski Area welcomes 40 inches of snow
Photo courtesy Christi Bode/Wolf Creek Ski Area Wolf Creek Ski Area welcomes 40 inches of snow over the past seven days. The ski area is...
BoCC considers funding request for south Yamaguchi Park
During a work session held by the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) on Dec. 7, the board heard from Al Pfister with...
Opinion & Columns
Veterans Corner: VA advances Electronic Health Record Modernization program
By Raymond Taylor | Archuleta County Veterans Service Office The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced its updated plan to move forward with its...
A grassroots effort can defy the odds
Happy holidays to you and your loved ones
Reflecting on the holiness of the season
The greatest gift can’t be wrapped
• Opinion & Columns
Letter to the Editor: Law enforcement – Saving a life
• Pagosa Life
Old-Fashioned Christmas event
• Community
Whaddya Think: What will the local economy do in 2022?
• Sports
Pirates go 2-1 at Montrose tourney
• Sports
Lady Pirates end 2021 with win in Mancos
REGIONAL & COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE
Southern Ute Indian Tribe Chairman Baker selects Ramona Y. Eagle as vice chairman
December 24, 2021
By Lindsay Box Southern Ute Tribal Council Chairman Melvin J. Baker has selected Council Member Ramona Y. Eagle to serve as vice chairman of the Southern...
Singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz added to concert hall spring schedule
December 24, 2021
By Denise Leslie | Fort Lewis College The Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College announces an addition to its spring 2022 performing arts season...
Southern Ute Cultural Center and Museum opens new exhibit: Inside Out 2.0: Native American...
October 7, 2021
By Lindsay BoxTribal Council Affairs The Southern Ute Cultural Center and Museum announces the opening of Inside Out 2.0: Native American Artists in the 21st...
Property fence interrupts 150-year-old religious pilgrimage
September 24, 2021
By Kate PerdoniRocky Mountain PBS A religious ceremony — the last of its kind in Colorado — stands threatened by private property rights. Each spring during...
Colorado county leaders blast state officials over concerns about mental health for foster kids
September 24, 2021
By Jennifer BrownThe Colorado Sun The state system that treats children with severe mental health issues is so stretched that it’s become dangerous, Colorado’s county...
Obituaries
Sharon Lee (née Lowe) Vierbicher
Sharon Lee (née Lowe) Vierbicher passed away on Dec....
Gabriel Vicente Angle
Gabriel Vicente Angle passed away Dec. 6 in his...
Bonnie Lynn Milburn (Lucas)
On Nov. 29, our Heavenly Father decided that he...
Raymond Wegner
Raymond Wegner, age 84, of Brenham, Texas, passed away...
James Brank Smith
James Brank Smith, better known as JB, passed away...
Ramona B. Montano
Ramona B. Montano was born in Pagosa Springs, Colo.,...