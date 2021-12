Wolf Creek Ski Area issued the following special statement this morning: “Wolf Creek will be delayed on Opening today, Wednesday December 15th due to severe weather conditions! Wind gusts of 80 mph and 0 visibility have delayed opening and Wolf Creek will not be opening until Conditions abate. Highway visibility is currently extemely limited and CDOT is conducting AR on the pass. Wolf Creek will be updating this report every 45 minuted with the next update at 7:30 AM MST”