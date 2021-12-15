Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership will welcome snow angels to Old-Fashioned Christmas Celebration

By Sally High | Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership

The Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership (GGP) welcomes our community to enjoy the classical piano of Sarah Riehm at Saturday evening’s Old-Fashioned Christmas Celebration. It’s rumored that snow angels may appear in the amphitheater.

Two hundred luminarias will light GGP’s section of the Riverwalk. GGP volunteers will open the Education Dome and the Community Garden Dome for families or small groups to walk through. GGP volunteers will offer guests caramels and homemade cookies to celebrate the season.

Classical Christmas music will grace GGP’s guests from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Riehm, a professional pianist, has a lifetime of experience playing harp, organ and piano. Unfortunately, the strings of harps don’t like cold weather, so Riehm’s electric piano is her instrument of choice for her outdoor performance Saturday evening.

The GGP sincerely appreciates the recent donations supporting this remarkable home-grown nonprofit. The GGP grows food and community with local energy. See you on the Riverwalk.