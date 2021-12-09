Archuleta School District to close schools on Friday

Due to weather, Archuleta School District has called a snow day for Friday, Dec. 10.

“Good evening students, staff and families- Given the forecast, projected snow totals and AWS warnings about the icy conditions likely tomorrow morning, we will be on a SNOW DAY for Friday, December 10th. Students and staff will not be expected to do remote learning for this day. Enjoy the white stuff, have a great weekend and be safe!” reads a social message post from Superintendent Dr. Kym LeBlanc-Esparza Friday evening.