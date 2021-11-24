Information sought in burglary

Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred in the vicinity of Yellow Jacket Pass on Sunday, Nov. 21 at approximately 8 p.m.

Photo courtesy Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office

According to the ACSO, security camera footage shows one male of interest and a subject vehicle.

Photo courtesy Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office

The vehicle looks to be a silver Infinity QX 80, with unknown plates. The ACSO notes that there may be an additional sticker below the license plate.

Photo courtesy Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office

If you have information on the person of interest or the vehicle, please contact Archuleta County Combined Dispatch at 970-731-2160.