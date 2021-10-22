Winter recreation arts and crafts class offered

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Recreation Department is currently accepting registration through Nov. 24 for an arts and crafts class to be held at the Ross Aragon Community Center. Registration can be completed at the Community Center.

The class is for ages 9-12 and class size is limited. Classes will be held for three weeks on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. from Nov. 30 through Dec. 16.

The cost of the class is $30 for the three-week session. Please call the Recreation Department with any questions, (970) 264-4151, ext. 232 or 233.