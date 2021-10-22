53.5 F
Pagosa Springs
Friday, October 22, 2021

Signs of life in the Riverwalk wetlands

3
Photo courtesy Randy McCormick
A tranquil pond in the Riverwalk wetlands.

By Josh Pike

Pagosa Wetland Partners

In the fall, the Riverwalk wetlands can appear barren and drab. Patches of still water, surrounded by dead brown stalks, sprawl across the wetland expanse while the leaves fall from the nearby trees. However, if you look carefully, the wetlands in the fall are replete with activity and interesting sights. 

This article gives a sensory tour of the changing wetlands, highlighting the ecology underlying the sights and smells.

Walking through the wetlands, the first thing that may strike you is the rich scent of decaying leaves that fills the air. The many trees and shrubs in the wetlands, from willows to chokecherries to cottonwood, all drop their leaves in the fall. By doing this, the trees free themselves from defending their vulnerable water-filled leaves from the winter chill and enter a state of hibernation through the short days of winter.

Scanning the pond edges, you will notice the cattails and reeds turning brown. These plants also let their stalks and leaves die back, relieving the plant from having to protect them from the cold. However, unlike the leaves, which end up in loose piles on the ground, these stalks remain upright and rigid throughout the winter, creating extensive banks of dead vegetation where the living plants used to be.

Traversing the Riverwalk path through the wetlands, you might feel the biting winds that accompany the change of seasons. The wetland wildlife feel those same winds and the dead reed banks provide one of their primary defenses against them. In the curves of banks or inside the reeds, winter birds and mammals can find shelter from the windchill and from the falling snow.

Across the wetlands are narrow trails cut through the vegetation and trenches carved through the sediment. Many of these are left by muskrats, one of the most sophisticated users of the dead reeds. Besides eating reeds and cattails, the muskrats also use this plant material to build large wintertime shelters called push-ups. These shelters are up to 3-foot-tall structures built of dead vegetation and mud. Muskrats spend much of the winter within these push-ups, leaving only to feed and keeping the entrance closed at all other times.

While there may be ample shelter for birds and animals in the wetlands, the question still remains: What can these animals eat? The answer begins with the steam that rises off the wetland ponds in the crisp fall mornings. Because the wetlands are fed by hot geothermal water, their temperature does not dramatically drop during the winter and the water never freezes over completely like most other ponds in the area.

If you walk to the edge of one of the wetland ponds and look into the water, you will see the results of the wetland’s unique water source. Beneath the water, a wide variety of plants and invertebrates flourish, even once the surrounding vegetation has died off. These organisms provide a primary source of nutrition for the animals that spend the winter in the wetlands, helping sustain a variety of birds and mammals that swim, dabble or dive in these waters to harvest the food growing on the bottom.

Swimming on the wetland ponds are ducks, from green-winged teal to American widgeon, the most visible of the wetland’s fall and winter residents. These birds utilize the open water and the vegetation growing underneath to feed them during their winter stay in the wetlands. During this time, they will also form crucial mating pairs and social groups for their migrations northward in the coming spring.

The other main source of food in fall wetlands can be found in the bare branches and the dead stalks of vegetation that started our journey through the wetlands. For songbirds and rodents alike, the berries and seeds remaining on these stalks are the provisions that will sustain them through the cold months. The rich vegetation provides a particularly large amount of food, in addition to shelter. For this reason, many animals choose to make their winter homes in and near the wetlands.

A close look will reward you with many interesting sights during an autumn walk through the Riverwalk wetlands. The key is to look beyond the drab exterior and find what is moving and changing in the wetlands. Even in their seemingly quiet and dead state, the Riverwalk wetlands are constantly shifting, growing and living. 

If you want to learn more about the Riverwalk wetlands or get involved in protecting them, please contact Pagosa Wetland Partners at pagosawetlands@gmail.com. 

Previous articleFirewood permits available on the San Juan National Forest
Next articleCDOT extends public comment period for proposed transportation air pollution reduction planning standards

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Pagosa Life

Multiple fun, free Halloween activities planned at your library

By Carole Howard  PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff We have four fun, free Halloween-related activities for all ages between now and Halloween: • Our new storywalk...

Volunteers needed for Senior Center, Meals on Wheels

Pagosa Marines to celebrate Marine Corps birthday

There’s still time to be a part of It’s a Wonderful Life: An Old Fashioned Pagosa Christmas

Tickets on sale now for Tim Sullivan family benefit concert

Expressions for Healing Art Walk planned for Friday

COMMUNITY

Education

Sports

Business

Business

Town council to consider paving waiver for proposed development

At its meeting on Sept. 28, the Pagosa Springs Planning Commission heard and approved a sketch major design review for a proposed downtown development...
Archuleta County

District attorney’s office requests 15 percent pay increase

Budget season is officially underway, and the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) heard multiple draft budget presentations recently. The full version of this...

Public meetings

Urban Renewal Authority discusses home rule charter amendment

Urban Renewal Authority reviews map of potential development areas

LPEA will host two virtual town hall meetings to update members on future power supply options

Social Security COLA increases, expect Part B premiums to increase

Condé Nast Traveler recognizes The Springs Resort as the No. 10 Best Resort in Colorado

- Advertisement -

Read The SUN

News of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County

Click here
- Advertisement -
13,295FansLike
691FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
spot_img

Outdoors & Recreation

Signs of life in the Riverwalk wetlands

By Josh Pike Pagosa Wetland Partners In the fall, the Riverwalk wetlands can appear barren and drab. Patches of still water, surrounded by dead brown stalks,...

DUST2 team members qualifies for state

Photo courtesy Janine Emmets Ten athletes from the DUST2 team qualified for state and will be racing in Durango this weekend. Pictured, from left to...

Trooper Tips: Is it winter driving season already?

By Master Trooper Gary Cutler Colorado State Patrol I guess it’s that time of year to make sure everyone is ready for the impending snow season....

Bird of the Week

Photo courtesy Byron Greco This week’s Bird of the Week, compliments of the Weminuche Audubon Society and Audubon Rockies, is the fox sparrow. This sparrow is...

CSU scientists awarded $3.2 million to make algae a better crop

By Robin Young PREVIEW Columnist Scientists have long studied properties of algae in hopes that it could someday act as a substitute for petroleum-derived vehicle and...

Let’s redefine those bucket lists

By Marjorie “Slim” Woodruff PREVIEW Columnist What did we learn this summer and fall? We learned that people who’d been cooped up, thanks to COVID-19, flocked...

Wife of the camouflaged

By Betty Slade PREVIEW Columnist My Sweet Al’s trigger finger is twitching, his good eye is twinkling and I’m shaking my head. Does a man ever...

Opinion & Columns

Read The PREVIEW

Arts and lifestyle, classifieds and local events

Click here

Most Popular

REGIONAL & COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE

Southern Ute Cultural Center and Museum opens new exhibit: Inside Out 2.0: Native American...

By Lindsay BoxTribal Council Affairs The Southern Ute Cultural Center and Museum announces the opening of Inside Out 2.0: Native American Artists in the 21st...

Property fence interrupts 150-year-old religious pilgrimage

By Kate PerdoniRocky Mountain PBS A religious ceremony — the last of its kind in Colorado — stands threatened by private property rights. Each spring during...

Colorado county leaders blast state officials over concerns about mental health for foster kids

By Jennifer BrownThe Colorado Sun The state system that treats children with severe mental health issues is so stretched that it’s become dangerous, Colorado’s county...

Second annual Steamroller Printmaking Event Sept. 18 in Creede

Creede Arts Council  Join us for the second annual Steamroller Printmaking Event on Sept. 18, hosted by the Creede Arts Council, a nonprofit organization in...

Southern Ute Tribal Council approves return to Phase II ‘Safer at Home,’ Level 1

By Lindsay Box Communication Specialist, Southern Ute Indian Tribal Council Affairs In accordance with the tribal Resolution 2021-104 which adopted amended COVID-19 metrics, and due to...
Pagosa Springs
clear sky
53.5 ° F
60.7 °
47.7 °
19 %
0mph
1 %
Sat
57 °
Sun
59 °
Mon
65 °
Tue
55 °
Wed
40 °

Obituaries