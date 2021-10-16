Pagosa Springs Medical Center earns 2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition

By Jodi Scarpa

Pagosa Springs Medical Center

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is pleased to announce that Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC) has earned 2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition as a certified Acute Level 8 and Ambulatory Level 9.

The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively health care organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities.

“PSMC is proud to receive this recognition as it reflects how PSMC uses technology to enhance communication among staff, assure protection of patient data and, most importantly, improve delivery of care to our patients,” said PSMC CEO Rhonda Webb, M.D.

A total of 36,674 organizations were represented in the 2021 Digital Health Most Wired program, which includes four separate surveys: acute, ambulatory, long-term care and international acute. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.

“Digital transformation in health care has accelerated to an unprecedented level since 2020 and the next few years will bring a wave of innovation that empowers health care consumers and will astound the industry,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. “The Digital Health Most Wired program recognizes the outstanding digital leaders who have paved the way for this imminent revolution in health care. Their trailblazing commitment to rapid transformation has set an example for the entire industry in how to pursue a leadership vision with determination, brilliant planning and courage to overcome all challenges.”

Each participating organization received a customized benchmarking report, an overall score and scores for individual levels in eight segments: infrastructure, security, business/disaster recovery, administrative/supply chain, analytics/data management, interoperability/population health, patient engagement and clinical quality/safety. Participants can use the report and scores to identify strengths and opportunities for improvement. Participants also received certification based on their overall performance, with level 10 being the highest.