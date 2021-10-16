Condé Nast Traveler recognizes The Springs Resort as the No. 10 Best Resort in Colorado

Condé Nast Traveler recently announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, with The Springs Resort recognized as the No. 10 Best Resort in Colorado. It is the very first time The Springs has achieved this honor.

More than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot about the places they can’t wait to return to next. The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

The Springs Resort is home to the world’s deepest geothermal hot spring at 1,002 feet deep. This mother spring feeds 25 soaking pools along the banks of the San Juan River and is a place of vitality and profound renewal — a natural hot springs destination in one of Colorado’s most picturesque mountain towns, where wide open spaces and room to breathe come naturally.