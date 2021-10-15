Public Notices October 14, 2021

For delinquent tax listings please subscribe. One-day access is only $2.

DISTRICT COURT

ARCHULET COUNTY, COLORADO

Court Address: 46 Eaton Drive, Suite #1

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Phone Number: 970-264-8160

Attorney for Plaintiff:

Daniel L Fiedler #47916

190 Talisman Drive, Suite D-6

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

970-507-8528

Case Number 2021CV30051

Plaintiffs:

SHEREE M. BALA

v.

Defendants:

MATTHEW O. MILES, ANNEMARIE A. MILES, LOMA LINDA SUBDIVISION HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION, ARCHULETA COUNTY PUBLIC TRUSTEE, and All Unknown Persons Who Claim Any Interest In The Subject Matter Of This Action,

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

PLAINTIFF: SHEREE M. BALA

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE SUBJECT MATTER OF THIS ACTION

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend against the claims of the Complaint to Quiet Title Pursuant to Rule 105 filed with the Archuleta County District Court in this action, by filing with the clerk of this Court an Answer or other response. You are required to file your answer or other response within 35 days after service of this summons upon you. Service of this summons shall be complete on the last day of publication. A copy of the Complaint may be obtained from the clerk of the court.

If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing with 35 days after the date of the last publication, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint without further notice.

This is an action to quiet the title of the Plaintiff in and to the real property situate in Archuleta County, Colorado more particular described as follows:

LOT 17 IN LOMA LINDA SUBDIVISION UNIT ONE, according to the Plat thereof filed for record May 2, 1978 as Reception Nos 91217 and 91218

Respectfully submitted this 7th day of September, 2021.

/s/ Daniel L. Fiedler

Daniel L. Fiedler

First publication: September 16, 2021

Last publication: October 14, 2021

Published September 16, 23, 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

HICKMAN ANDREW D

% CATHERINE JOY HICKMAN

1749 BRADWAY ROAD

NORTH POLE, AK 99705-5439

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

KENT TAYLOR

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 485 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74689.

Account Number: R015328

Schedule Number: 589315204011

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04405

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to KENT TAYLOR

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of HICKMAN ANDREW D for said year 2017.

That said KENT TAYLOR on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to KENT TAYLOR

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 21st day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

SCOTT HARLAN W.

805 W. GLENN DRIVE

PHOENIX, AZ 85021

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

PATRICK H. DISNER

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

A tract of land lying and being in the NE1/4SW1/4 of Section 28, Township 34 North, Range 1 West, N.M.P.M., being more particularly described as follows, to wit:

BEGINNING at the Southeast Corner of the herein described tract of land, from whence the Southeast Corner of the above said NE1/4SW1/4 bears South 1° 59’ 43” East, 345.00 feet;

Thence from said point of beginning South 68° 47’ West, 279.88 feet to the Southwest

“ corner of herein described tract of land;

“ North 46° 12’ West, 180.34 feet, to the Northwest corner of herein described tract of land;

“ North 49° 10’ East, 363.91 feet,

“ North 32° 08’ East, 189.44 feet, to the Northeast corner of herein described tract of land;

“ South 1° 59’ 43” East, 422.23 feet to the Southeast corner of herein described tract of land and the POINT OF THE BEGINNING.

Lack of a right of access from the land to any open public road, street or highway.

NOTE: This exception is necessary because it does not appear from the instruments of record in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder in which subject property is situate that any right of access exists to an open public roadway.

Account Number: R014304

Schedule Number: 588728300010

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04364

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to PATRICK H. DISNER

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of SCOTT HARLAN W. for said year 2017.

That said PATRICK H. DISNER on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to PATRICK H. DISNER

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 22nd day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

NANTIA KRISINTU

15100 OLD SEWARD HIGHWAY

ANCHORAGE , AK 99516

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 699 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74689.

Account Number: R015286

Schedule Number: 589315201068

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04521

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of NANTIA KRISINTU for said year 2017.

That said RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 20th day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

KRISINTU NANTIA

15100 OLD SEWARD HIGHWAY

ANCHORAGE, AK 99516

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 700 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 6, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 3, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74689.

Account Number: R015287

Schedule Number: 589315201069

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-0522

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of KRISINTU NANTIA for said year 2017.

That said RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to RONALD ALLAN SUTCLIFFE

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 20th day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

MEADPROP UNIT LLC

1133 N 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

GEORGE BROWN

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 68 IN LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD APRIL 30, 1979 AS RECEPTION NO. 94867.

Account Number: R009466

Schedule Number: 569919135001

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04509

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to GEORGE BROWN

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MEADPROP UNIT LLC for said year 2017.

That said GEORGE BROWN on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to GEORGE BROWN

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 20th day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

MEADPROP UNITS LLC

1133 N 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

GEORGE BROWN

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 67 IN LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD APRIL 30, 1979 AS RECEPTION NO. 94867.

Account Number: R009467

Schedule Number: 569919135002

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04510

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to GEORGE BROWN

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MEADPROP UNITS LLC for said year 2017.

That said GEORGE BROWN on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to GEORGE BROWN

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 21st day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

MEADPROP UNITS LLC

1133 N 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

GEORGE BROWN

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 64 IN LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD APRIL 30, 1979 AS RECEPTION NO. 94867.

Account Number: R009470

Schedule Number: 569919135005

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04511

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to GEORGE BROWN

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MEADPROP UNITS LLC for said year 2017.

That said GEORGE BROWN on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to GEORGE BROWN

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 21st day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

PATRICIA D. MURRAY

1235 6TH STREET

PORT HUENEME, CA 93041

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

HILARI L. BELL

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 352 IN PAGOSA HIGHLAND ESTATES, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD FEBRUARY 7, 1972 AS RECEPTION NO. 75409.

Account Number: R001193

Schedule Number: 558325307025

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04273

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to HILARI L. BELL

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of PATRICIA D. MURRAY for said year 2017.

That said HILARI L. BELL on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to HILARI L. BELL

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 20th day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

JAMES A. COOK

10100 ROUND HILL ROAD

FORT WORTH , TX 76131

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

HILARI L. BELL

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 2 OF BLOCK 10 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 3, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD

JULY 6, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74567, BEING AN AMENDMENT OF THE PLAT OF ASPEN SPRINGS RANCH

SUBDIVISION NO. 3, FILED ON APRIL 9, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74284.

Account Number: R003632

Schedule Number: 569312208014

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04277

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to HILARI L. BELL

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of JAMES A. COOK for said year 2017.

That said HILARI L. BELL on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to HILARI L. BELL

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 22nd day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

MEADPROP UNITS LLC

1133 N 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

GEORGE BROWN

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 58 IN LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD APRIL 30, 1979 AS RECEPTION NO. 94867.

Account Number: R009457

Schedule Number: 569919134022

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04508

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to GEORGE BROWN

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MEADPROP UNITS LLC for said year 2017.

That said GEORGE BROWN on the 1st day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to GEORGE BROWN

On the 16th day of February 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 20th day of September 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published September 30, October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR PLANNING COMMISSION HEARING ON October 27, 2021

MICHAEL DEVLOO, has applied for an APPEAL HEARING regarding FINES for an UNPERMITTED VACATION RENTAL, for the property on Lot 26X on Block 12 of LAKE PAGOSA PARK SUBDIVISION, known as 17 Hunter Court, Pagosa Springs, CO (VR023776). The property is zoned PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT (PUD).

Comments regarding this appeal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to PFlowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on October 27, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

FOR PLANNING COMMISSION HEARING ON October 27, 2021

KAREN and DENNIS POQUIZ, have applied for an APPEAL HEARING regarding REVOCATION of A VACATION RENTAL PERMIT due to uncorrected Building Code Violations on the property at Lots 96 and 97 of the SAN JUAN RIVER RESORT SUBDIVISION UNIT 1, known as 40 Elk Ridge Place, Pagosa Springs, CO (VR014090). The property is zoned RESIDENTIAL (R).

Comments regarding this appeal may be submitted to Archuleta County Development Services-Planning Department, P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1507, telephone: (970) 264-1390 or to PFlowers@archuletacounty.org prior to the public hearing by the Archuleta County Planning Commission on October 27, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. in the County Administration Office Meeting Room, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs and via Zoom Link. Public comment will be taken at the meeting.

Published October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Masters Place Condominiums Property

Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Darrel Stilwell, trustee of the Stilwel V.E.B.A. Trust a/k/a Stilwell Enterprises Inc., V.E.B.A, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30021

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2021-16

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Masters Place Condominiums, recorded on March 14, 1989, as Reception No. 161911, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered July 27, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

DARREL STILWELL, TRUSTEE OF THE STILWEL V.E.B.A TRUST A/K/A STILWELL ENTERPRISES INC., V.E.B.A.

CAROL STILWELL, TRUSTEE OF THE STILWEL V.E.B.A. TRUST A/K/A STILWELL ENTERPRISES INC., V.E.B.A.

CARDIOPULMONARY CARE, INC.

POY DEVELOPERS, LLC

WILLGO TRAVEL HOLDINGS, LLC

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Masters Place Condominiums, recorded on March 14, 1989, as Reception No. 161911, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Masters Place Condominiums Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 1:00 o’clock P.M., on December 1, 2021, Sale Number 2021-16 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: October 7, 2021

Last Publication: November 4, 2021

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed September 28, 2021.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By:/s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Masters Place Condominiums

Matter Amount

Darrel Stilwell and Carol Stilwell, as trustees of the Stilwel V.E.B.A. Trust a/k/a Stilwell Enterprises Inc., V.E.B.A. (C#178812509) Unit Week Number 39, Condominium Unit Number 7319, Building Number 2, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $4,601.30

Interest: $828.23

Late Fees: $300.00

Costs: $252.73

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $6,982.26

Cardiopulmonary Care, Inc. (C#178902110) Unit Week Number 14, Condominium Unit Number 7312, Building Number 2, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $4,601.30

Interest: $828.23

Late Fees: $300.00

Costs: $252.73

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $6,982.26

Cardiopulmonary Care, Inc. (C#178902128) Unit Week Number 44, Condominium Unit Number 7312, Building Number 2, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $4,601.30

Interest: $828.23

Late Fees: $300.00

Costs: $252.73

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $6,982.26

POY Developers, LLC (C#178909420) Unit Week Number 24, Condominium Unit Number 7311, Building Number 2, Phase I

Unpaid Assessments: $4,601.30

Interest: $828.23

Late Fees: $300.00

Costs: $252.73

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $6,982.26

WILLGO TRAVEL HOLDINGS LLC (C#179018858) Unit Week Number 15, Condominium Unit Number 7305, Building Number 1, Phase II

Unpaid Assessments: $4,045.30

Interest: $1,313.70

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $252.73

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $6,686.73

Of Masters Place Condominiums, according to the Condominium Maps as recorded under Reception Numbers 161539, 171406, 177633, subject to Declaration of Condominium for Masters Place Condominiums recorded at Reception Number 161911, as amended, supplemented, and/or restated, in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorded in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published October 7, 14, 21, 28 and November 4, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

David N. Hinkley, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30019

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2021-014

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered July 27, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

DAVID N HINKLEY

JEFFREY A HINKLEY

JERRY DODSON

MAXINE E NORBORG, TRUSTEE OF THE MAXINE E NORBORG REVOCABLE TRUST, DATED DECEMBER 13, 2012

VALERIE A NORBORG, TRUSTEE OF THE MAXINE E NORBORG REVOCABLE TRUST, DATED DECEMBER 13, 2012

NUSTRET HAJRULLA

MANUSHAQE HAJRULLA

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums, recorded on July 29, 1983, in Book 200, page 834, Reception No. 117700, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Eagle’s Loft Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on December 1, 2021, Sale Number 2021-14 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: October 7, 2021

Last Publication: November 4, 2021

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed September 28, 2021.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Eagle’s Loft Condominiums

Matter Amount

David N. Hinkley and Jeffrey A. Hinkley (C#178510251) Unit Week Number 20, Unit Number 36, Building Number 36, Phase 3

Unpaid Assessments: $2,807.37

Interest: $670.26

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $348.01

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,875.64

Jerry Dodson (C#178510483) Unit Week Number 52, Unit Number 31, Building Number 31, Phase 3

Unpaid Assessments: $4,437.37

Interest: $1,669.44

Late Fees: $100.00

Costs: $348.01

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $7,554.82

Maxine E. Norborg and Valerie A. Norborg, Trustees of the Maxine E. Norborg Revocable Trust, dated December 13, 2012 (C#178611794) Unit Week Number 37, Unit Number 44, Building Number 44, Phase 4

Unpaid Assessments: $2,598.84

Interest: $451.92

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $348.01

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,448.77

Nustret Hajrulla and Manushaqe Hajrulla (C#178751889) Unit Week Number 25, Unit Number 52, Building Number 52, Phase 4

Unpaid Assessments: $2,807.37

Interest: $534.96

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $348.01

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,740.34

In Eagle’s Loft Condominiums. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Unit Weeks in the described Units in Eagle’s Loft Condominiums as depicted on the Plat Maps recorded under Reception Numbers 117699, 119118, 130203, 132403, subject to the Declaration of Individual and/or Interval Ownership for Eagle’s Loft Condominiums recorded as Reception Number 117700, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder in and for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published October 7, 14, 21, 28 and November 4, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

District Court, Archuleta County, State of Colorado

Court Address: 449 San Juan Street, P.O. Box 148

Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

Tel. 970.264.2400

Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Plaintiff

v.

Elaine Harris, et al

Defendants

Case No.: 2021CV30020

COMBINED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

AND RIGHTS TO CURE AND REDEEM

SHERIFF SALE 2021-015

This Notice of Public Judicial Foreclosure Sale is given pursuant to the specific assessment lien in the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Under a Judgment and Decree of Foreclosure entered July 27, 2021, in the above entitled action, I am ordered to sell certain real property, improvements and personal property secured by the Declaration, including without limitation the real property described as follows:

See Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made apart hereof

Owner(s):

ELAINE HARRIS

DENNIS MCCARTY

SANDRA MCCARTY

LORRAINE HEMBREE

VERNON HEMBREE

DONALD E JETT

DONNA C JETT

BERNARD C HANSEN

BEVERLY J HANSEN

PATRICIA EVELYN NELSON, TRUSTEE OF THE PATRICIA EVELYN NELSON REVOCABLE LIVING TRUST, D.O.D 12/20/90

WINGET PUMP, INC.

PAUL H THURN

THORA J THURN

JOE PULLIAM

Evidence of Debt: Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded June 26, 1986, under Reception No. 140481, as amended and supplemented from time-to-time, in the office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Current Holder of evidence of debt secured by the Declaration: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Obligations Secured: The Declaration provides that it secures the payment of the Debt and obligations therein described including, but not limited to, the payment of attorneys’ fees and costs.

Agent: Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

Association Assessments Due to: Elk Run Property Owners Association, Inc.

Debtor(s) & Amount Due: See attached Exhibit “A”

Amount of Judgment: See attached Exhibit “A”

Type of Sale: Judicial Foreclosure Sale of Timeshare Interest being conducted pursuant to the power of sale granted by the Declaration, the Colorado Property Code, and the Colorado Common Ownership Act

THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD AND DESCRIBED HEREIN IS ALL OF THE PROPERTY CURRENTLY ENCUMBERED BY THE LIEN PURSUANT TO THE DECLARATION.

The covenants of said Declaration have been violated as follows: failure to make payments for assessments when the indebtedness was due and owing and the legal holder of the indebtedness has accelerated the same and declared the same immediately fully due and payable.

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF TIMESHARE INTEREST

THEREFORE, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I will, at 11:00 o’clock A.M., on December 1, 2021, Sale Number 2021-15 in the Office of the Archuleta County Sheriff, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147 sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, the said real property described above, and all interest of said Grantor and the heirs and assigns of said Grantor therein, subject to the provisions of the Declaration permitting the Association thereunder to have the bid credited to the Debt up to the amount of the unpaid Debt secured by the Declaration at the time of sale, for the purpose of paying the judgment amount entered herein, and will deliver to the purchaser a Certificate of Purchase, all as provided by law.

First Publication: October 7, 2021

Last Publication: November 4, 2021

Name of Publication: The Pagosa Springs Sun

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

YOU MAY HAVE AN INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY BEING FORECLOSED, OR HAVE CERTAIN RIGHTS OR SUFFER CERTAIN LIABILITIES PURSUANT TO COLORADO STATUTES AS A RESULT OF SAID FORECLOSURE. YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO REDEEM SAID REAL PROPERTY OR YOU MAY HAVE THE RIGHT TO CURE A DEFAULT UNDER THE DEED OF TRUST BEING FORECLOSED. A COPY OF THE STATUTES WHICH MAY AFFECT YOUR RIGHTS IS ATTACHED HERETO.

IF THE SALE DATE IS CONTINUED TO A LATER DATE, THE DEADLINE TO FILE A NOTICE OF INTENT TO CURE BY THOSE PARTIES ENTITLED TO CURE MAY ALSO BE EXTENDED.

THE LIEN BEING FORECLOSED MAY NOT BE A FIRST LIEN.

IF YOU BELIEVE THAT A LENDER OR SERVICER HAS VIOLATED THE REQUIREMENTS FOR A SINGLE POINT OF CONTACT IN §38-38-103.1 OR THE PROHIBITION ON DUAL TRACKING IN §38-38-103.2, YOU MAY FILE A COMPLAINT WITH THE COLORADO ATTORNEY GENERAL (1-800-222-4444), THE CONSUMER FINANCIAL PROTECTION BUREAU (1-855-411-2372), OR BOTH, BUT THE FILING OF A COMPLAINT WILL NOT STOP THE FORECLOSURE PROCESS.

The name, address, and business telephone number of each of the attorneys representing the holder of the evidence of debt are as follows:

Christopher B. Conley, Reg. No. 51651, 700 South 21st Street, Ft. Smith, Arkansas 72901

INTENT TO CURE OR REDEEM, as provided by the aforementioned laws, must be directed to or conducted at the Sheriff’s Department for Archuleta County, Civil Division, 85 Harman Park Drive, Pagosa Springs, Colorado, 81147, 970-264-8434.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

This Sheriff’s Notice of Sale is signed September 28, 2021.

Rich Valdez, Sheriff,

Archuleta County, Colorado

By: /s/ Lorena Medina

Lorena Medina, Office Manager

EXHIBIT “A”

Elk Run Townhouses

Matter Amount

Elaine Harris (C#178706743) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 51, Lot (Unit) Number 7103, Building Number 1,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,796.40

Interest: $637.22

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $315.19

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,823.81

Dennis McCarty and Sandra McCarty (C#178706750) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 52, Lot (Unit) Number 7103, Building Number 1,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,611.70

Interest: $494.76

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $315.19

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,471.65

Lorraine Hembree and Vernon Hembree (C#178708392) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 31, Lot (Unit) Number 7104, Building Number 1,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,611.70

Interest: $494.76

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $315.19

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,471.65

Donald E. Jett and Donna C. Jett (C#178708533) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 30, Lot (Unit) Number 7102, Building Number 1,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,611.70

Interest: $494.76

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $315.19

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,471.65

Bernard C. Hansen and Beverly J. Hansen (C#178709655) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 5, Lot (Unit) Number 7104, Building Number 1,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,611.70

Interest: $494.76

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $315.19

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,471.65

Patricia Evelyn Nelson, Trustee of the Patricia Evelyn Nelson Revocable Living Trust, D.O.D 12/20/90 (C#178764916) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 27, Lot (Unit) Number 7114, Building Number 4,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,611.70

Interest: $494.76

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $315.19

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,471.65

Winget Pump, Inc. (C#178805057) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 52, Lot (Unit) Number 7111, Building Number 3,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,653.82

Interest: $524.18

Late Fees: $75.00

Costs: $315.19

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,568.19

Paul H. Thurn and Thora J. Thurn (C#178805651) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 32, Lot (Unit) Number 7110, Building Number 3,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,611.70

Interest: $494.76

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $315.19

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,471.65

Joe Pulliam (C#179303813) Lot (Unit) Week(s) Number(s) 8, Lot (Unit) Number 7111, Building Number 3,

Unpaid Assessments: $2,348.21

Interest: $389.76

Late Fees: $50.00

Costs: $315.19

Attorney’s Fees: $1,000.00

Judgment Amount: $4,103.16

In Elk Run Townhouses. All as tenants in common with the other owners of all Lot (Unit) Weeks in the described Units in Elk Run Townhouses as depicted on the Plats recorded under Reception Numbers 140480 and 0151975, subject to the Declaration of Protective Covenants and Interval Ownership for Elk Run Townhouses recorded as Reception Number 140481, as has been amended, supplemented, and/or restated, all in the Office of the County Clerk and Recorder for Archuleta County, Colorado.

Published October 7, 14, 21, 28 and November 4, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

The Town of Pagosa Springs has received an application for “SKETCH Major Subdivision” at 940 County Road 411, to subdivide the existing property into five lots.

The Planning Commission will consider the Sketch Major Subdivision application at a public hearing scheduled on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 5:30 pm in Town Hall located at 551 Hot Springs Blvd.

To access the meeting agenda, staff report and proposed development application, click the Meetings and Agendas tab on the left-hand side on the Town’s website home page at pagosasprings.co.gov. You may also view the application on our website under Departments -> Planning -> Pending Land Use Development Projects.

For more information and anyone wishing to provide comments, please contact the Town Planning Department at cschultz@pagosasprings.co.gov or at 970-264-4151 x221. Public comments will be accepted at the public hearing.

Published October 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

JOHN C. TREUHARDT

687 MASTERSON DRIVE

THOUSAND OAKS, CA 91360

JOHN L. TREUHARDT

687 MASTERSON DRIVE

THOUSAND OAKS, CA 91360

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BILL BERKE

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 58 OF BLOCK 13 IN LAKE PAGOSA PARK, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEROF FILED FOR RECORD MARCH 13, 1970 AS RECEPTION NO. 72998 THROUGH 73013.

Account Number: R005344

Schedule Number: 569908204016

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04544

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of JOHN C. TREUHARDT and JOHN L. TREUHARDT for said year 2017.

That said BILL BERKE on the 23rd day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE

On the 2nd day of March 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 5th day of October 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 14, 21 and 28, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

MEADPROP UNITS LLC

1133 N 18TH STREET

GRAND JUNCTION, CO 81501

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 15th day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

PATRICK G MULLOY

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 56 IN LAKEWOOD VILLAGE, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD APRIL 30, 1979 AS RECEPTION NO. 94867.

Account Number: R009459

Schedule Number: 569919134024

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04513

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to PATRICK G MULLOY

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2018

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of MEADPROP UNITS LLC for said year 2018.

That said PATRICK G MULLOY on the 23rd day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to PATRICK G MULLOY

On the 2nd day of March 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 5th day of October 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 14, 21 and 28, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

ADRIAN ENTERPRISES LLC

9316 E OLIVE LANE N

SUN LAKES, AZ 85248-6504

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

BILL BERKE

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 9 OF BLOCK 9 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 3, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JULY 6, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74567, BEING AN AMENDMENT OF THE PLAT OF ASPEN SPRINGS RANCH SUBDIVISION NO. 3, FILED ON APRIL 9, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74284.

Account Number: R003507

Schedule Number: 569312107009

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04543

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to BILL BERKE

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of ADRIAN ENTERPRISES LLC for said year 2017.

That said BILL BERKE on the 23rd day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to BILL BERKE

On the 2nd day of March 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 5th day of October 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 14, 21 and 28, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

BERNICE M. GERIK

8026 CAMPFIRE LANE

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78227

EDWARD J. GERIK

8026 CAMPFIRE LANE

SAN ANTONIO, TX 78227

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

MICHAEL J CAREY

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 58 IN PAGOSA VISTA, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED SEPTEMBER 13, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74884.

Account Number: R009757

Schedule Number: 569919309015

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04390

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to MICHAEL J CAREY

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of BERNICE M. GERIK and EDWARD J. GERIK for said year 2017.

That said MICHAEL J CAREY on the 23rd day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to MICHAEL J CAREY

On the 2nd day of March 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 5th day of October 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 14, 21 and 28, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF PURCHASE OF PROPERTY AT TAX LIEN SALE AND OF APPLICATION

FOR ISSUANCE OF TREASURER’S DEED

To Every Person in Actual Possession or Occupancy of the hereinafter Described Land, Lot or Premises, and to the Person in Whose Name the same was Taxed or Specially Assessed, and to all Persons having Interest of Title of Record in or to the said Premises and To Whom It May Concern, and more especially to:

KENNETH L. LASKEY

207 PARK STREET

RIDLEY PARK, PA 19078

You and each of you are hereby notified that on the 1st day of November 2018, the then County Treasurer of Archuleta County, in the State of Colorado, sold at public tax lien sale to

HILARI L BELL

the following described property situate in the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado, to-wit:

LOT 12 OF BLOCK 8 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 4, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD AUGUST 20, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74785.

Account Number: R003404

Schedule Number: 569311411055

Tax Sale Certificate Number: 2018-04275

and said County Treasurer issued a certificate of purchase therefore to HILARI L BELL

That said tax lien sale was made to satisfy the delinquent property(and special assessment) taxes assessed against said property for the year 2017

That said real estate was taxed or specially assessed in the name(s) of KENNETH L. LASKEY for said year 2017.

That said HILARI L BELL on the 23rd day of September 2021, the present holder of said certificate (who) has made request upon the Treasurer of said County for a deed to said property;

That a Treasurer’s Deed will be issued for said property to HILARI L BELL

On the 2nd day of March 2022, unless the same has been redeemed.

Said property may be redeemed from said sale at any time prior to the actual execution of said Treasurer’s Deed.

Witness my hand this 5th day of October 2021

/s/ Elsa P White

Elsa P White, Treasurer of Archuleta County, Colorado

Published October 14, 21 and 28, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Request for Proposals: for Preparation of an Archuleta County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. The Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners invites qualified firms to submit proposals to prepare a multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan. Sealed proposals (marked “Proposal for Archuleta County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan”) will be accepted by LeeAnn Martin, Finance Director, 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 until November 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM local time. Firms that wish to submit must register their intent to do so and obtain and follow the instructions contained in the full Request for Proposal, No. 4291-21-001. A copy may be obtained from LeeAnn Martin, Finance Director by emailing lmartin@archuletacounty.org, or by calling (970) 264-8554.

Published October 7 and 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION 7,

COLORADO

WATER RESUME

(This publication can be viewed in its entirety on the state court website at: www.courts.state.co.us).

TO: ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN WATER APPLICATIONS IN SAID WATER DIVISION NO. 7

Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are notified that the following is the resume of all water right applications filed in the Office of the Water Clerk during the month of September 2021, for Archuleta County.

21CW22 Ferat & Ashleigh Ibram, 200 County Road 337, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147: Little Blanco Highline Extension Ditch; Rio Blanco River; Archuleta County; Date of original decree, 4/19/1962; Case no., CA0308; Headgate being located at a point from whence the northwest corner of Section 35, T34N, R1W, NMPM bears North 38°49 West 3297.10 feet; Appropriation date, 5/20/1947; Absolute 7 cfs; Irrigation of 290 acres, stock and domestic; Request for an Alternate Point of Diversion for 1 cfs to use a pump to irrigate same/historic 17 acres below the original ditch line, stock use and domestic on same property; Ibram Alternate Point of Diversion: NE1/4NE1/4, Section 28, T34N, R1W, NMPM; Easting 3226830, Northing 4114448; 1119 feet from North, 408 feet from East; See application for more details. Application for Change of Water Right (22 pages including exhibits)

THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT YOU HAVE until the last day of November 2021, to file with the Water Clerk, a verified Statement of Opposition, setting forth facts as to why a certain application should not be granted or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions. A copy of such Statement of Opposition must also be served upon the applicant or the applicant’s attorney and an affidavit or certificate of such service shall be filed with the Water Clerk, as prescribed by Rule 5, CRCP. (Filing fee: $192.00; Forms are available through the Office of the Water Clerk or on the Judicial web site at www.courts.state.co.us; Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist, 1060 E. 2nd Ave., Room 106, Durango, CO 81301; 970-385-6181)

Published: before October 31, 2021 /s/ Danene M. Etz

Danene M. Etz, Water Court Specialist

Published October 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Notice is hereby given that: a proposed budget has been submitted to the Board of Directors of Los Pinos Fire Protection District for the ensuing year of 2022; a copy of such proposed budget has been filed in the office of Los Pinos Fire Protection District, where the same is open for public inspection; such proposed budget will be considered at the regular meeting of the Los Pinos Fire Protection District to be held at 275 Browning Ave., Ignacio, CO 81137 on December 13, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Any interested elector of the Los Pinos Fire Protection District may inspect the proposed budget and file or register any objections thereto at any time prior to the final adoption of the budget.

Published October 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

PUBLIC HEARING

The Town Council for the Town of Pagosa Springs will be holding a public hearing for a new Hotel and Restaurant liquor license application for Beny’s Family Restaurant located at 180 E Pagosa Street in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The public hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at Town Hall at 551 Hot Springs Blvd or by Zoom meeting. All people wishing to comment should be present at that meeting or have written comments in the office of the Town Clerk no later than 5:00 p.m. on October 26, 2021.

Published October 14, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

Request for Proposals – Augmented Airport Snow Removal for the Archuleta County Airport: The Board of County Commissioners seek proposals from qualified firms to provide augmented airport snow removal services at the Archuleta County Airport. The County intends to put one or more successful respondents on an “on-call” airport snow removal list. Respondents must read and follow the instructions contained in RFP No. 5502-21-002. Copies may be obtained from LeeAnn Martin (lmartin@archuletacounty.org) or may be downloaded from the County website at http://www.archuletacounty.org/Bids.aspx. One original and three bound copies of the proposal, labeled “RFP:5502-21-002 AIRPORT SNOW REMOVAL SERVICES” must be delivered to the County at 398 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 by 2:00 p.m., October 28th, 2021.

Published October 14 and 21, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.

NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED OVERBID FUNDS

CRS 38-38-111(2.5b)(3a,b,d)(5)

PUBLIC TRUSTEE SALE NO. 2021-001

To: Record Owner of the property as of the recording of the Notice of Election and Demand or other person entitled. You are advised that there are overbid funds due you. This Notice is given with regard to the following described Deed of Trust and Notice of Election and Demand:

Name of Record Owner as evidenced on the Notice of Election and Demand or other person entitled

Address of Record Owner as evidenced on the recorded instrument evidencing the owner’s interest

Miller, Karen, S.,Miller, Lyle, A.

Recording Date of Deed of Trust August 02, 2017

Recording Information 21704517

Recording Date of Notice of Election and Demand March 15, 2021 Recording Information of Notice of Election and Demand 22101746

Legal Description of Property

LOT 28 OF BLOCK 16 IN ASPEN SPRINGS SUBDIVISION NO. 3, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF FILED FOR RECORD JULY 6, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74567, BEING AN AMENDMENT OF THE PLAT OF ASPEN SPRINGS RANCH SUBDIVISION NO. 3, FILED APRIL 9, 1971 AS RECEPTION NO. 74284; COUNTY OF ARCHULETA, STATE OF COLORADO.

APN: 569312308056

Street Address of Property 438 Hummingbird Place, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147

NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED OVERBID FUNDS

I sold at public auction, at 10:00 A.M. on 7/15/21, at the Archuleta County Treasurer’s Office at 449 San Juan St. Pagosa Springs, CO 81147, to the highest and best bidder for cash, the real property described above. An overbid was realized from the sale and the funds must be claimed by the owner or other persons entitled thereto within six months from the date of sale. THE STATE OF COLORADO REQUIRES US TO NOTIFY YOU THAT YOUR PROPERTY MAY BE TRANSFERRED TO THE CUSTODY OF THE

STATE TREASURER IF YOU DO NOT CONTACT US BEFORE 1/15/2022 as part of the “Revised Uniform Unclaimed Property Act”, pursuant to Colorado law.

First Publication 10/14/21

Last Publication 11/11/21

Name of Publication Pagosa Springs Sun

Date: 9/29/21

/s/ Elsa P. White

Elsa P. White, Public Trustee in and for the County of Archuleta, State of Colorado

©Public Trustees’ Association of Colorado Revised 9/2012

Published October 14, 21, 28, November 4 and 11, 2021 in The Pagosa Springs SUN.