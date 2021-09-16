Pricilla Martinez, age 56, passed away on Sept. 7 at the ICU in Colorado Springs after a devastating battle with COVID.

She was born on Feb. 3, 1965, to Fred and Pilar Martinez, at home in Pagosa Springs Colo., the same home that she lived in most of her life. In 1991, Pricilla had her only child, Audrey. She loved her job at Jackisch Drug (Selah Mountain Pharmacy), where she worked for over 29 years. Pricilla spent her days crocheting, dancing, cooking and spending time with her best friends; she loved her two granddaughters most of all.

Pricilla leaves behind her daughter, Audrey Martinez; granddaughters Yareli and Daleysa and their father, Manuel Gutierrez; brothers Anthony (Dixie) Rivera, Phillip (Heidi) Martinez and Ricky Martinez; nieces and nephews, Laura, Nacole, Leo, Amy, Valerie and Tony; as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews, aunts, cousins and friends. Pricilla is preceded in death by her parents.

A rosary will be held Friday, Sept. 17, at 6 p.m. and her funeral will take place Saturday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. with lunch to follow, all at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Pagosa Springs, Colo.