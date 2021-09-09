Winter clothing collection at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church set for Saturday, next week

By Lynne McCrudden

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church

On Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 a.m. to noon, St. Patrick’s parishioners will be ready to accept your gently used winter clothes.

We will accept men’s, women’s, children’s and baby clothes which have been washed and are in good shape, and blankets, boots and sturdy shoes. The collection will continue on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 13-15, from 9 a.m. to noon. Thursday and Friday of that week we will begin to organize by size and category.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, we will have our annual giveaway from 8 a.m. until noon. The collection and giveaway will both take place in the church’s parking lot. There will be some parking available on site and there is additional parking available at Pagosa Springs Medical Center next door. There will be parish members around to help assist in shopping and getting your treasurers to your car. We ask that you wear a mask when dropping off clothes or shopping on Saturday.

St. Patrick’s has been doing the clothing giveaway for over 20 years. Our new rector, Wren Blessing, is looking forward to participating in this community event and meeting more community members. Blessing and her boys have moved to Pagosa from the state of Washington, and the whole family plus their lab, Cherry, are excited to be part of our beautiful community.

Come donate and shop for warm winter clothes. The church office is open Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. if you have any questions, or you can call (970)731-5801.