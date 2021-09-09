Noxious Weed of the Month: dame’s rocket

Photo courtesy Jamie Jones

Dame’s rocket, a noxious week, is a showy species in the mustard family, with bright purple petals (four per flower) and lance-shaped, serrated leaves.



By Ethan Proud

PREVIEW Columnist

Sticking to the theme of the season, dame’s rocket is an escaped ornamental.

Dame’s rocket is a showy species in the mustard family, with bright purple petals (four per flower) and lance-shaped, serrated leaves. Plants can grow up to 4 feet tall and are biennial or short-lived perennials. It is common in wildflower mixes, highlighting the importance of buying local seed mixes from vendors who are familiar with Colorado law.

Dame’s rocket can be found in Chromo, in subdivisions off of U.S. 160 and in the Town of Pagosa Springs. If this plant has taken up residence in your lawn or garden, it can be hand-pulled or mowed prior to seed set to prevent its spread. Mowing after seeds are produced will only spread seeds further and help this invader on its way.

When shopping for wildflower seed mixes, check the label to determine if there is a statement regarding noxious weeds or carefully read the mix and do some research on the plants you aren’t familiar with.

Archuleta County Weed and Pest is your local resource for managing noxious weed populations and controlling other pests.

