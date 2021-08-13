78.3 F
Pagosa Springs
Friday, August 13, 2021

PPOS welcomes students back into the building

16

By Emily Murphy
Pagosa Peak Open School

After five weeks away and a year of many COVID-19 restraints, Pagosa Peak Open School (PPOS) opened its doors on schedule Aug. 2 for the 2021-2022 school year. 

Students were met with old and new features: a communal lunch space where classes eat together, visible teacher smiles, welcoming games and school-wide norm-setting.

Photo courtesy Pagosa Peak Open School
Pagosa Peak Open School students fifth- through seventh-graders enjoy a run down the Colorado River in Moab, Utah, during a school camping trip in June.

Middle school students were excited to learn that, starting this year, they will begin choosing elective classes. 

“As our middle school students take on more responsibilities and independence in life, we strive to also reward these developments with more choices,” School Director Angela Reali-Crossland said. Students will have choices between restorative practices, world languages, art, yearbook and the teacher assistant program. 

Eighth-grader Hevon is applying for the teacher assistant position, where middle schoolers assist in the elementary school classrooms twice a week. 

“I love hanging out with children, helping to walk them up the stairs of maturity and growth; to become great adults in their community,” he said in his application. 

Photo courtesy Pagosa Peak Open School Pagosa Peak Open School science and math teacher Kelsey Scott takes her students down the Colorado River near Moab, Utah.

Middle school students are also eager to take their learning outside the classroom with the first camping trip of the year at Big Meadows Campground. After their rock cycle rafting experience in Moab last June with middle school teacher Kelsey Scott, students are ready to show their camping knowledge with PPOS’s new middle school humanities teacher, Brooks Letchworth. 

“I’m grateful to be at a school that cares about and values the outdoors, where character traits and life skills have real-life applications,” Letchworth said.

This first trip includes team-building opportunities, as well as a reconnection with Audubon Society through an extension of its High Alpine Tundra project. Students will continue their study of pikas, their environment and behavior. 

“I’m excited to get back into this work with my students after a year of having it on hold,” Scott said. Keith Bruno will be leading students through their pika work at Big Meadows this year and students are eager to continue their research with this local expert.

PPOS’s project-based curriculum continues in all the classes and students across PPOS are looking forward to applying their learning inside the classroom and out in the community.

Previous articleGriefShare: Learn how to move from mourning to joy
Next articleCasey Crow receives $30,000 Rotary Global scholarship

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Pagosa Life

COMMUNITY

Education

Sports

- Advertisement -

Read The SUN

News of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County

Click here
- Advertisement -
13,295FansLike
680FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
spot_img

Outdoors & Recreation

PPOS welcomes students back into the building

By Emily MurphyPagosa Peak Open School After five weeks away and a year of many COVID-19 restraints, Pagosa Peak Open School (PPOS) opened its doors...

Noxious Weed of the Month: Dalmatian toadflax

By Ethan ProudPREVIEW Columnist Most in the northern half of the Archuleta County are familiar with yellow toadflax, but there is another toadflax on the...

Food Coalition to hold veggie Vista garden tour

By Rose ChavezFood System/Food Equity Coalition The community is invited to join the Archuleta Food System Food Equity Coalition and Vista neighbors for an afternoon...

Go fish

Photo courtesy Patricia G. D’Angelo Trisha Pillars hooked this catfish two weeks before she finally landed it at Echo Lake on July 31. On her...

Meteor shower viewing at Chimney Rock and much more planned for August for San Juan Stargazers and guests

Joan MieritzSan Juan Stargazers Aug. 11 and 12, Wednesday and Thursday nights, will be the first scheduled Perseid meteor shower viewing at Chimney Rock National...

Opinion & Columns

Read The PREVIEW

Arts and lifestyle, classifieds and local events

Click here

Most Popular

REGIONAL & COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE

COVID-19 outbreak at Nissan of Durango updated to 12 positive cases and three fatalities

Investigation is ongoing, community strongly urged to wear masks in public indoor settings and receive vaccination for COVID-19 San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) has updated...

The Motet, Afrobeatniks to play Party in the Park events scheduled for Durango, Pagosa...

Jill Davis KSUT Instead of holding just one signature Party in the Park in 2021, KSUT will hold two such events — on Friday, July 30,...

Fleas with plague found in La Plata County

San Juan Basin Public Health Laboratory testing confirms the presence of plague (Yersinia pestis) in a sample of fleas collected in south central La Plata County. Officials...

10-year-old La Plata County boy dies from confirmed case of plague

Laboratory testing has confirmed a case of plague (Yersinia pestis) associated with a recent death of a 10-year-old La Plata County resident. The Colorado...

Potential human case of plague associated with recent death under investigation in La Plata...

San Juan Basin Public Health The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) are investigating a potential...
Pagosa Springs
scattered clouds
77.6 ° F
85.9 °
69.7 °
31 %
1.6mph
40 %
Sat
86 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
64 °

Obituaries