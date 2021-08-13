Food coalition will be topic of meeting

By Lynn Frederick

Archuleta County Democratic Club

The Archuleta County Democratic Club will meet Aug. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at the PLPOA Clubhouse, 230 Port Ave. The speaker this month will be Pauline Benetti of the Archuleta Food Coalition.

The goals of the coalition are to expand awareness of community-based food sources, to work to provide food access and equity, and to expand the viability of local food sources.

Come to the meeting and learn more about these and other goals. In accordance with new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, masks will be required.

The Archuleta County Democratic Club meets every third Tuesday of the month. The club gives local Democrats the opportunity to meet with other Democrats and to hear speakers from the community, to meet candidates for local and national offices and to hear about topics of timely interest. All are welcome to attend.

For more information, call Becky Herman at (970) 903-0788.