84 F
Pagosa Springs
Thursday, August 12, 2021

Noxious Weed of the Month: Dalmatian toadflax

5

By Ethan Proud
PREVIEW Columnist

Most in the northern half of the Archuleta County are familiar with yellow toadflax, but there is another toadflax on the Colorado Noxious Weed List. Both are escaped ornamentals. 

Dalmatian toadflax boasts flowers similar to its yellow relative: yellow, snapdragon-esque flowers with a spur. The main difference between yellow and Dalmatian toadflax is in the leaves. Yellow toadflax leaves are narrow and give the plant a bottlebrush appearance, while Dalmatian toadflax leaves are spade-like and have a blueish-green hue. Dalmation toadflax should not be confused with native goldenbanner, whose flowers will have a banner and keel like other plants in the pea family.

Both plants are perennials with a creeping root system, making manual removal a poor control method. Chemical control, solarization or biological control agents are better options. Each plant can produce up to 500,000 seeds which can lay dormant in the soil for up to 10 years.

Scattered Dalmatian toadflax plants have been reported in Archuleta County, though there are no established populations. You can help keep it that way by reporting any sightings of this species to the Weed and Pest Department at (970) 264-6773.

Archuleta County Weed and Pest is your local resource for managing noxious weed populations and controlling other pests.

Previous articleRecord-breaking sale

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Pagosa Life

COMMUNITY

Education

Sports

- Advertisement -

Read The SUN

News of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County

Click here
- Advertisement -
13,295FansLike
680FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
spot_img

Outdoors & Recreation

Noxious Weed of the Month: Dalmatian toadflax

By Ethan ProudPREVIEW Columnist Most in the northern half of the Archuleta County are familiar with yellow toadflax, but there is another toadflax on the...

Food Coalition to hold veggie Vista garden tour

By Rose ChavezFood System/Food Equity Coalition The community is invited to join the Archuleta Food System Food Equity Coalition and Vista neighbors for an afternoon...

Go fish

Photo courtesy Patricia G. D’Angelo Trisha Pillars hooked this catfish two weeks before she finally landed it at Echo Lake on July 31. On her...

County hopes to move forward with gravel pit amid ‘crisis’

By Clayton Chaney Staff Writer Archuleta County has received a proposal from Wasteline Inc. to facilitate the process of establishing a new gravel pit. The full version...

Meteor shower viewing at Chimney Rock and much more planned for August for San Juan Stargazers and guests

Joan MieritzSan Juan Stargazers Aug. 11 and 12, Wednesday and Thursday nights, will be the first scheduled Perseid meteor shower viewing at Chimney Rock National...

Opinion & Columns

Read The PREVIEW

Arts and lifestyle, classifieds and local events

Click here

Most Popular

REGIONAL & COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE

COVID-19 outbreak at Nissan of Durango updated to 12 positive cases and three fatalities

Investigation is ongoing, community strongly urged to wear masks in public indoor settings and receive vaccination for COVID-19 San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) has updated...

The Motet, Afrobeatniks to play Party in the Park events scheduled for Durango, Pagosa...

Jill Davis KSUT Instead of holding just one signature Party in the Park in 2021, KSUT will hold two such events — on Friday, July 30,...

Fleas with plague found in La Plata County

San Juan Basin Public Health Laboratory testing confirms the presence of plague (Yersinia pestis) in a sample of fleas collected in south central La Plata County. Officials...

10-year-old La Plata County boy dies from confirmed case of plague

Laboratory testing has confirmed a case of plague (Yersinia pestis) associated with a recent death of a 10-year-old La Plata County resident. The Colorado...

Potential human case of plague associated with recent death under investigation in La Plata...

San Juan Basin Public Health The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) are investigating a potential...
Pagosa Springs
clear sky
81.1 ° F
84.9 °
74.7 °
22 %
3.2mph
1 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
57 °

Obituaries