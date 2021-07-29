77.3 F
Pagosa Springs
Thursday, July 29, 2021

Culvert replacement project to begin Monday

48

Colorado Department of Transportation

Work will begin at McCabe Creek on U.S. 160 San Juan/main street and South 6th Street in the Town of Pagosa Springs on Aug. 2.

This project will involve replacing aged metal culverts with new precast concrete box culverts. Additionally, riprap-lined drainage improvements will establish a new downstream channel, allowing for better drainage along the road. Other work will include updating the guardrail and bridge rail, erosion control, sidewalk work and fencing along the corridor. 

Project schedule

Work will begin on this two-season project Aug. 2 and is expected to be completed by September 2022.

The first week of work will entail primarily mobilization, with full construction activity following the week after.

• Working hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• There will be a winter shutdown between mid-December to mid-March, depending on weather.

• The construction schedule is subject to change based on weather/unforeseen circumstances.

Travel impacts

• Starting Monday, Aug. 2, South 6th Street will be closed for one block from U.S. 160 for the duration of the project. Motorists can continue to access U.S. 160 via South 5th Street/Lewis Street on the east end of the project and via South and North 7th Street on the west end of the project. 

• All motorized vehicles should expect some travel impacts throughout the construction of this project.

• Motorists should be aware of lane closures and potential lane shifts.

• Motorists are urged to obey speed reductions and watch for construction personnel and equipment in the work zone.

• Loads wider than 11 feet will be restricted through the work zone.

Project contact
information

Project hotline: (970) 507-3740.

Project email: US160PagosaCulverts@gmail.com. 

Project website: www.codot.gov/projects/us160-mccabe-creek-culverts-pagosa/about.

