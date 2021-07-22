73.8 F
Pagosa Springs
Sunday, July 25, 2021

A tale of two farmers markets

172
Photos courtesy Southwest Organization for Sustainability
In addition to its Saturday markets on the east end of downtown, the Pagosa Farmers Market is launching its year-round online market today, Thursday, July 22, at pagosafarmersmarket.net.

By Pauline Benetti
Southwest Organization for Sustainability

Once there was one Pagosa Farmers Market (skeptics didn’t believe that was possible). Now,there are two Pagosa Farmers Markets. But wait; they are not the same. The first one is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through September at the east end of downtown and doing smashingly. And the second market? It will have its grand opening today, Thursday, at pagosafarmersmarket.net.

That’s right, an online farmers market in Pagosa. And it will be operational year-round. 

Go online and see for yourself. Notice on the home page that we have divided our vendors into three categories — Growers, Producers and Makers. We do this to draw attention to the broad spectrum of creativity we have in our community and to offer a venue to folks who do have a serious habit in one of these areas a place where they might display their wares and reap some economic benefit. For this year, the only fees are those charged by the credit card company. 

With growers, the issues remain the same. We do not have enough of them and what they produce is consumed at the live market. We offer this new venue as a potential to encourage growing and especially growing in greenhouses to extend our season. 

All kinds of possibilities exist for producers. We already have two bakers who are producing wonderful breads, pies, muffins, etc. We are very close to having meat producers online, both beef and chicken. We are working closely with Colorado State University and the Cottage Food Certification they offer to encourage graduates of the program to consider the online venue for the considerable variety of foods that can be produced in a home kitchen for direct sale to the consumer. It’s a great way for folks to work at what they enjoy at home and bring in some income.

Our makers represent a huge reservoir of creativity in our community — artists, artisans and crafters. We invite our fine artists — painters, photographers, sculptors, etc. — and our makers of functional and decorative pieces — textiles, ceramics, jewelry, leather goods, glassware, furniture, etc. — and our crafters of attractive, fun, and useful items all to consider the potential of a year-round online venue. 

Now to the “live” market. Regular customers have learned the importance of an early arrival. The big rush and the best selection is at 9 a.m. Our growers were offering produce of every description: broccoli, cauliflower, radishes, tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, microgreens, eggplant, beets, carrots, cucumbers, rhubarb; and herbs: oregano, mint and thyme; and plants: basil, chiltepin, eggplant, thyme, strawberries; and ornamentals: English Ivy and columbine. Our producers offered a variety of beef cuts, eggs, preserved jams, baked goods, granolas, caramels and toffee. Our makers offered everything from fine sterling silver jewelry inlaid with semi-precious stones to handmade soap and carved bears.

As we move further into summer, abundance will only increase. A reminder to all you backyard growers, our Small Growers Coop is waiting for you to bring in your excess to offer our customers. Here’s a venue that will help to support your growing habit. All you have to do is contact us and show up.

The market continues to accept SNAP cards and continues to hand out free a $20 value of Double Up Food Bucks for the first $20 SNAP purchase, essentially doubling purchasing power. In addition, we are redeeming coupons from the San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging which have been distributed to local seniors to encourage shopping at the Pagosa Farmers Market and buying nutritious local food.

If you have not renewed membership in the Southwest Organization for Sustainability (SOS), this is the time to do it. This organization supports the Pagosa Farmers Market and organizes our celebration of Earth Day plus other activities that promote sustainability in Archuleta County. Look for the SOS booth. Support also comes from the Town of Pagosa Springs and the Pagosa Area Tourism Board. Both of these entities recognize the important role played by the market both for locals and tourists.

For information about the market or how to become a vendor, contact pagosafarmersmarket@gmail.com. 

See you Saturday.

Previous articleProtecting your health on smoky days (and nights)
Next articleKeagan Christopher Smith memorial service

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Pagosa Life

COMMUNITY

Education

Sports

- Advertisement -

Read The SUN

News of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County

Click here
- Advertisement -
13,295FansLike
673FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
spot_img

Outdoors & Recreation

Bird of the Week

This week’s Bird of the Week, compliments of the Weminuche Audubon Society and Audubon Rockies, is the yellow-breasted chat. Listening to this bird can’t help...

PLPOA owners invited to weigh in on Garden on the Trail project

By Rose D. ChavezFood System/Food Equity Coalition Save the date for Saturday, July 31, at 1 p.m. for the annual Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association...

Bucks in velvet

Photo courtesy George Hunyadi These three bucks in velvet were spotted in the Chromo area recently. That velvet provides nutrition and growth to the deers’...

Kids Summer Camp at Yamaguchi Park to be offered

By Bryce Baca Grace in Pagosa Grace in Pagosa is excited to announce a new event for families in our community that is completely free. Aug. 11-14,...

Stopping for a snack

Photo courtesy Beth Tollefsen This deer was too pretty to shoo out of the photographer’s garden before snapping several photographs.

Opinion & Columns

Protecting your health on smoky days (and nights)

By Cheryl WilkinsonPREVIEW Columnist Protecting our family members, animals, homes and businesses is top of the list for everyone in wildfire-prone areas. This year, we...

Stepping out of our own shadow

Celebrate Colorado cherries with grilled cherry crisp

Hard lessons from the border

Citizens asked to complete housing survey

Read The PREVIEW

Arts and lifestyle, classifieds and local events

Click here

Most Popular

REGIONAL & COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE

Fleas with plague found in La Plata County

San Juan Basin Public Health Laboratory testing confirms the presence of plague (Yersinia pestis) in a sample of fleas collected in south central La Plata County. Officials...

10-year-old La Plata County boy dies from confirmed case of plague

Laboratory testing has confirmed a case of plague (Yersinia pestis) associated with a recent death of a 10-year-old La Plata County resident. The Colorado...

Potential human case of plague associated with recent death under investigation in La Plata...

San Juan Basin Public Health The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) are investigating a potential...

Mountain town coffers in these counties got a boost thanks to city dwellers late...

By Sarah MulhollandCPR NewsSome of Colorado’s mountain towns were able to make up much of the sales tax lost when businesses shut down last...

The pandemic made living in the mountains more expensive, and part-timers stayed longer

By Alex HagerMountain town locals know that it has grown increasingly difficult to afford a place to live, and the off-season has become busier...
Pagosa Springs
clear sky
72.8 ° F
75.3 °
65.7 °
42 %
0mph
1 %
Sun
78 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
79 °
Thu
86 °

Obituaries