Firefighters respond to out-of-control trash fire

Photo courtesy Krista Milburn

Firefighters from the Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) responded to an out-of-control trash fire on Ute Drive in the Aspen Springs subdivision on Sunday afternoon.

According to Fire Chief Randy Larson, two firefighters were taken to Pagosa Springs Medical Center with heat-related, non-life-threatening injuries.

Larson informed that the fire has been contained.

“We will have a unit on scene until sundown looking for hot spots,” he wrote in an email to The SUN Sunday at 5 p.m.

Larson noted that two “out structures” suffered severe damage with a third experiencing moderate damage. Other structures were threatened in the fire.

The road was closed to residents until approximately 4:30 p.m.

The fire is under investigation.