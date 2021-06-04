Photo courtesy Archuleta County Sheriff’s office

Nicole Bartz stands with Archuleta County Sheriff Rich Valdez. Bartz received the County Sheriffs of Colorado scholarship for Archuleta County.

Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office

Archuleta County Sheriff Rich Valdez is pleased to announce that Nicole Bartz is this year’s recipient of the County Sheriffs of Colorado (CSOC) scholarship award for Archuleta County.

CSOC, Colorado’s state sheriffs’ association, offered a total of 30 awards of $500 each this year to deserving high school and college students in Colorado to fund higher-level educational expenses for the 2021-2022 academic year.

A citizens’ committee selected the winner from each county. Committees made their selections based upon criteria established by CSOC, including leadership, merit, character, involvement, purpose and need. Applicants were required to be full-time, legal Colorado residents who planned to attend a Colorado university, college or trade school.

CSOC established the scholarship program in 1978. Since then, this effort has continued as a meaningful expression of the sheriffs’ confidence in and respect for education and training. Monies for the program are derived, in part, from the CSOC honorary membership fund, which consists of contributions from individual citizens and businesses each year.

If you are interested in providing continued support for this excellent program, please contact CSOC at (720) 344-2763 or visit the website: www.coloradosheriffs.org.