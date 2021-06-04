50.5 F
Pagosa Springs
Monday, June 7, 2021

71st Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo set for July 2-4

42
Photo courtesy Diana Talbot
Bull riding is one of the most popular events at the Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo, which celebrates its 71st anniversary this year.

By Lisa Scott
Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo

The Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo is celebrating its 71st anniversary. Cowboys and cowgirls from various states will compete for prizes and prize money in this sanctioned rodeo series. The rodeos are July 2 at 6 p.m. and July 3 at 6 p.m., and July 4 at 2 p.m., and presented at the Western Heritage Event Center arena and grounds.

This traditional American rodeo is a must-see event. More rodeo information is available by visiting the website, www.pagosarodeo.com, or calling (970) 264-2730. Tickets are available online on the website and at the gate prior to the event. A limited number of box seats are available and can be purchased by calling (970) 749-3492 after June 10. 

Traditional rodeo events are presented with a variety of exhibition events to make a varied and entertaining American rodeo experience. Each performance begins with an impressive grand entry with flags waving from westerners on horseback. The rodeo clown offers a variety of comedy throughout the event.

Cowpokes, 6 years and younger, will test their strength and stamina by riding a sheep as long as they can hold on in the mutton bustin’ event. This contest is held daily with 10 new contestants each leaving the arena with a special trophy and the overall winner receiving the authentic rodeo belt buckle. See the website for how to register.

While there were rodeos in Pagosa Springs dating back into beginning of the century, the first Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo was in 1949. In 1948, a group of local ranchers organized an effort to start a regular named rodeo series for this town. The initial group of volunteers included Glen Edmonds, Fred Harman, Daily Hott, Leon Montroy, Terry Robinson and Babe Shahan, to name a few. They collaborated with the owner of the rights to the Red Ryder registered trademark to brand this rodeo with the cartoon character that is so famous in this region. 

In 1949, the first rodeo was held at the site of the current Ross Aragon Community Center. Photographs show how automobiles were placed in a large circular formation to create the boundary of the rodeo arena. Spectators stood behind the cars.

Later that year, the committee advertised and sold stock in the rodeo organization, named Pagosa Springs Enterprises, and raised $15,000. With these proceeds, approximately 40 acres of land was purchased for the expressed use of hosting the annual rodeo. That initial site continues as the current facility on the corner of U.S. 84 and Mill Creek Road. Construction of a rodeo arena with wood boards and woven wire was accomplished just prior to the 1950 Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo. Over time, the structures that exist on the rodeo grounds today were constructed as additional stock was sold for the purpose of raising money and creating a supporting membership.

For over 70 years, this organization has been run by local dedicated volunteers, funded with individual and business donations from the local community, and continues to be an independent, self-sustaining and successful entity.

In the mid-1990s, the organization obtained its nonprofit status and renamed the organization the Western Heritage Event Center whose mission is to provide an annual three-day Red Ryder Roundup Rodeo as well as a year-round venue for education and training for youth and equestrian events for Archuleta County. The Western Heritage board is dedicated to preserving the history and traditions of the American West.

Previous articleLady Pirates sail past Lake County
Next articleNicole Bartz receives County Sheriffs of Colorado scholarship

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

100 set to graduate in Saturday ceremonies

• Top Block

County’s second death among COVID-19 cases reported

• Top Block

PSHS grad earns collegiate All American honors

• Top Block

Piedra Valley Ranch sells

• Top Block

County assessor submits resignation

Pagosa Life

Photography Club to hear about focus stacking

By Gregg HeidPagosa Springs Photography Club The June meeting of the Pagosa Springs Photography Club will be held on June 9 at 6:30 p.m. via...

Who are the stars for Dancing with the Pagosa Stars?

Elkins to return to Thingamajig stage for two-night engagement in July

State announces $1 million lottery for vaccinated people

Unemployed Coloradans who return to work are eligible for an incentive

COMMUNITY

Education

Sports

- Advertisement -

Read The SUN

News of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County

Click here
Pagosa Springs
clear sky
52.2 ° F
57.7 °
45.2 °
64 %
0mph
1 %
Mon
80 °
Tue
77 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
79 °
- Advertisement -
13,295FansLike
664FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -
spot_img

Outdoors & Recreation

Pagosa Ranger District sales and information services will be unavailable June 7-8

By Esther Godson Forest Service The San Juan National Forest is upgrading its permit and product system Monday, June 7, and Tuesday, June 8. During this...

Logging projects set to begin on Pagosa Ranger District

By Esther GodsonForest Service Logging operations will begin on three projects across the San Juan National Forest’s Pagosa Ranger District. Projects will begin this month...

CPW’s second wolf reintroduction info session focuses on dealing with livestock conflict

By Dylan AndersonSteamboat Pilot Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) held its second wolf reintroduction education session recently with a focus on what other states have...

Group seeking land for shooting facility

By Chris BoydWolf Creek Gun and Bow Association In the summer of 2019, a group of citizens formed to discuss the development of a dedicated...

Opinion & Columns

Graduation celebrations

The members of Pagosa Springs High School’s (PSHS) class of 2021 will receive their diplomas this Saturday.  Thankfully the ceremonies won’t be like last year,...

Fun, free Summer Reading Program and more in-person activities

Just say ‘thank you’

An opportunity waiting

Senior Center seeking volunteers

Read The PREVIEW

Arts and lifestyle, classifieds and local events

Click here

Most Popular

REGIONAL & COLORADO NEWS COLLABORATIVE

Colorado gas prices hit six-year highs

By J. Skyler McKinleyAAA  The price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas has jumped to its highest mark since October 2014, per new analysis...

Plague activity present in Colorado

Colorado Department ofPublic Health and Environment A squirrel tested positive for plague in El Paso County recently and the Colorado Department of Public Health and...
Representative Barbara McLachlan

‘Bills are flying between committees and chambers’

By Representative McLachlan  Last week’s legislative marathon was one of my busiest yet. As we head toward the end of our session, bills are flying...

Creede Repertory Theatre announces 56th season

By Kate Berry Creede Repertory Theatre The Creede Repertory Theatre (CRT) has announced its 56th season, which will consist of CRT in the Park, CRT at...

Pitkin County has the highest virus rate in the state, again

Here are the three most likely causes By Alex HagerAspen Public Radio Pitkin County’s COVID-19 incidence rate is the highest in Colorado by a wide margin....
- Advertisement -spot_img

Obituaries