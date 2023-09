Whiteswan

To the “Human Angel”, who rescued my scared Chihuahua on E.Stollsteimer Rd.(9-21-23), and took him to the Human Society(he’s micro-chipped and 12 yrs. old) Much gratitude, Many Thanks, and Many Blessings. There’s not many people like you–CUDOS. From a very thankful Dog owner.

Silverhawk Whiteswan