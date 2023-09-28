UUs to hold annual water communion

Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

The water communion, sometimes called water ceremony, was first used at a Unitarian Universalist (UU) worship service in the 1980s. Many UU congregations now hold a Water Communion once a year, often at the beginning of the liturgical church year in September.

The Pagosa UU Fellowship will hold this annual service, and we invite the community to share in this sacred tradition on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Members and friends are asked to bring to the service a small amount of water from a place that is special to them or water representative of a meaningful experience during the summer. Interwoven into the service, along with story, songs and sharing, a short ritual takes place. Those who wish to pour their water together into a large bowl. As the water is added, the person who brought it tells why this water is special to them. The combined water is symbolic of our shared faith coming from many different sources. It is often then blessed by the congregation, and sometimes is later boiled and used as the congregation’s “holy water” in child dedication ceremonies and similar events.

The water ceremony service is an excellent opportunity for UU congregations to express their commitment to our sixth principle: “We covenant to affirm and promote the goal of world community with peace, liberty and justice for all.”

The service leaders and presenters this week are Julie Loar and De Anna Hoyle.

Loar served on the Pagosa UU Fellowship steering committee for several years and has spoken there often. She is the highly awarded author of eight books and dozens of articles. She is an expert in symbolism and has worked with dreams, including interpreting dreams live on national radio, for decades. Her latest book has won five international literary awards.

Hoyle is a long-time UU who holds a Religious Education Credential from the UU Association of Congregations. She held director positions in four different congregations in Colorado and New Mexico, including the Pagosa Fellowship. She serves the association as a mentor and consultant and is currently in formation as a spiritual companion, accompanying others on their spiritual path.

You are welcome to join by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8991941305, Meeting ID: 899 194 1305. You can call in to (346) 248-7799.

Services are on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10:30 a.m.

Meditation is on the second and fourth Sundays at 9 a.m.

Depending on the current COVID recommendations, please be prepared to wear a well-fitting mask, if deemed necessary, while in the building. Social distancing will be encouraged and, to that end, the maximum capacity of the fellowship has been reduced to 25, a very good reason for arriving a few minutes early.

Our fellowship offers each individual support in their unique spiritual path and an opportunity to participate in positive social and environmental action. We welcome diversity and invite everyone to share in our faith community.

Find us in Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza, 301 N. Pagosa Blvd., on the north side facing the mountains.