Upgrades coming to library website, Elephant and Piggie party Saturday

By Carole Howard | PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

When you access the library’s website starting next Monday, Oct. 2, you will notice several changes that we hope you will like.

On the content side, our website will now be 100 percent compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Examples of improvement for people with sight issues include better color contrast in artwork so it’s easier to understand. As well, if a patron is using a special software to “read” the website, that reader will now pick up words embedded in the pictures for better comprehension. In addition, for the hearing impaired we now will have captions on any videos posted on the site.

At the same time we’ve taken this opportunity to redesign multiple visual elements throughout the site, making it more open, less crowded and easier to navigate.

The wide blue borders on the left and right will be gone, opening up the layout to bigger elements for easier reading. The banner and tabs at the top remain, but there are some changes to the sections underneath. For example, Aspencat stays, but the other two boxes are now Calendar and Programs with links that take you to the current monthly calendar and to adult, teen and children’s activities as well as to adult education and ESL (English as a second language).

Meg Wempe, director of the library, pointed out that Colorado passed HB21-1110, which works to include website accessibility to all people. After July 1, 2024, websites that do not meet standards will be considered discriminating against citizens with disabilities.

“A library is for everyone, and that includes our website,” she said. “These ADA changes gave us the opportunity to make other upgrades that we think make our site more visually appealing and easier to use for all our patrons.”

Elephant and Piggie

party Saturday

All ages are invited to a fun, free Elephant and Piggie party this Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. celebrating Mo Willem’s famous book series. We’ll have crafts, collaborative games, face painting, selfie stations, a scavenger hunt, two storytimes, a dance party and a puppet show.

Go online to pagosalibrary.org for the detailed party schedule so you know what activities happen when. Click on the Calendar tab at the top of the home page. Then scroll down to the purple Sept. 30 box to see all the details so you can plan your day.

Elephant and Piggie may even make a guest appearance, given that this party honors them.

Save the dates for fall Lifelong Learning series

Starting next Thursday, Oct. 5, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. and happening every Thursday through Nov. 9, our free fall Lifelong Learning series will offer you talented speakers talking about very interesting topics.

Subjects for this series range from fly-fishing for disabled veterans and communicating with sexual abuse survivors to water issues, our local EMS and more.

Pick up a copy of the brochure with details at your library, and watch for more information in this “Library News” column starting next week.

Take control of your

college search

If you are thinking about life after high school, come to this free Zoom session next Monday, Oct. 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. when you can learn from Mark Mastalski, an expert in higher education. He’ll cover the different lingo you need to know and resources you can use.

Playdough fun tomorrow

All ages are invited to participate in various building challenges or make your own playdough creation at this free event tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 29, from 2 to 3 p.m. All supplies will be provided.

All ages Friday film

Our free Friday flix feature tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 29, from 3-5 p.m. is the new Super Mario Bros. film. It’s a computer-animated adventure comedy based on Nintendo’s Mario video game franchise. Popcorn will be provided.

Knitting and

crochet lessons

Learn to knit or crochet on Monday, Oct. 2, at our free gathering from 2 to 3:15 p.m. for ages 8 and up. Supplies will be provided. Note the new day and time.

Teen/tween art camp

This free monthly art class will explore a different style or medium each time. This month’s session on Monday, Oct. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. will feature fiber arts with Linda Lutomski, where you’ll learn basic weaving and string art. Registration is required.

Music fun Monday

Pagosa Unplugged is free from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, for amateur musicians who would like a safe, supportive, non-bar setting to play, sing or both with other people. Anyone under age 18 is welcome with a signed parental permission, available at your library. For program information, contact Susan at (970) 946-3396 (not the library).

Tween special event

Tweens aged 10, 11 and 12 are invited to Fun at Froyo, the frozen yogurt shop at 459 Lewis St., on Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. They’ll enjoy board games and crafts at this free special event.

Spanish conversation

Practice your Spanish in a free group setting on Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. No minimum skill level is needed. This group now meets twice a month, on the first and third Tuesdays.

Elementary tutoring

sessions

Children ages 6-11 are welcome at these free sessions every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. where they will build essential skills in core subjects. Registration is required.

Virtual author talks

Our highly popular virtual author talks continue this month with three opportunities for you to interact with New York Times bestselling authors with an opportunity to ask questions. For details and to register, go to https://libraryc.org/pagosalibrary/upcoming.

Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m. will feature guidebook author and tour guide Rick Steves discussing European travel tips and tools.

On Oct. 18 at noon we’ll interact with Ruth Ware, British author of psychological thrillers like “The It Girl” and “The Woman in Cabin 10.”

On Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. we’ll meet with John Irving, Academy Award-winning author of multiple bestsellers including “A Prayer for Owen Meany” and “The Cider House Rules,” five of which have become movies.

Family storytimes

Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., join us for a free educational hour of reading, singing and free play to build early literacy skills.

Writers’ support group

Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m., Ruby’s Writers Guild welcomes writers looking for opportunities, support, resources and camaraderie with other writers at this free gathering.

ESL class times

Free in-person evening classes take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and there is a change in the way the time is divided: 4 to 5 p.m. is reserved for beginners, 5 to 6 p.m. for intermediate and 6 to 7 p.m. for advanced students. Please help us spread the word about these classes to others in our community who would be interested, and contact us by phone or email if you have any questions.

Tech Time

Free in-person slots are available from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursdays. Judy helps you with basic questions relating to computers, smartphones and tablets and also provides assistance in accessing any of the library’s online resources.

No appointment needed for these drop-in sessions, but it is important that you bring your device’s charger with you.

PALS/GED adult

education

Join Mark or Sally for free PALS sessions Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to help with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Activities calendars

Pick up monthly events calendars at the library so you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your family.

Downloadable books

CloudLibrary has a wide variety of downloadable e-books and audiobooks for all ages. To access this free digital collection, download the cloudLibrary app, answer a few simple questions, select AspenCat Union Catalog for the name of your library, then enter your library card number and four-digit PIN. Library staff are happy to help you set up your device if you need assistance.

Local author

“It’s An Inside Job, Kid” by local author and former New York State Department of Corrections prison guard Stephen Nicholas Moffe is the newly updated and revised edition of the previously titled “Time to Go.” The author dedicates this inspirational true story with details of his own experiences to those who struggle with trauma, mental illness and substance abuse as he did.

Other nonfiction

“Trail of the Lost” by former park ranger Andrea Lankford details her true-crime search for missing hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail. “Interstellar” by Avi Loeb, former chair of Harvard’s Astronomy Department, looks at how our interaction with an extraterrestrial civilization might occur. “Custer County” by Joanne West Dodds contains information about the many movies shot there. “Zentangle Dingbatz” by Brian Crimmins describes a wide variety of creative projects. “The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2024” is the latest edition of this popular classic.

Mysteries, thrillers

and suspense

“The River We Remember” by William Kent Kreuger begins when a body is found while the people of a small town gather for a Memorial Day remembrance.

Other novels

“The Girl From the Red Rose Motel” by Susan Beckham Zurenda follows the friendship of a studious homeless girl and the privileged son of wealthy parents with their stern but compassionate English teacher. “Darius” by J.R. Ward is the latest in the Black Dagger Brotherhood paranormal romance series. “Make Me” by Tessa Bailey is the final sexy romance book in the Broke and Beautiful series.

Westerns on CD

We have three new CDs containing books by William W. and J.A. Johnstone: “The Bullet Stops Here” is a Luke Jense Bounty Hunter western. “Desolation Creek” is a Smoke Jensen western. “Cruel Winter of the Mountain Man” is the latest in the Mountain Man series. “The Too-Late Trail” by Ralph Compton is part of the Trail Drive western series.

Thanks to our donors

We are grateful to Rob Pew for his generous monetary donations, and to Joline Lefthandbull and Joanne Ferko for their materials donations.

When we are open, material donations are accepted for the Friends of the Library at the front desk — not down the outside returns slot at the library or the drop box at City Market, please.

The Friends take fiction published in 2013 or newer and nonfiction from 2018 or newer. Limited workroom space means we can only accept one or two small boxes at a time.

Quotable quote

“You get things done by getting them done. I never run out of gas.” — Tom Brokaw, age 83, retired NBC network news anchor, journalist and author.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, books on CD and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at https://pagosalibrary.org.