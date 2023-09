By Michelle Chapman | St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will once again welcome your excess lightly used winter clothing at the Parish Hall at 225 S Pagosa Blvd.

Clothing can be dropped off on Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon or Oct. 16-18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The sorting staff will appreciate clean winter clothing sorted by size.

The giveaway event is Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome to come shop for free that day.