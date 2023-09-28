Spanish Fiesta Committee to meet Oct. 18

By Rose Chavez

Members of the Spanish Fiesta committee and the general community interested in supporting the 22nd Annual Pagosa Springs Spanish Fiesta are invited to an Oct. 18 meeting to be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Pagosa Senior Center dining hall in the Ross Aragon Community Center (451 Hot Springs Blvd.).

The meeting will discuss headliners for 2024, royalty program development and the 2024 Hispanic and BIPOC scholarship fund, among other details.

We look forward to hearing ideas and input from the greater community and will form subcommittees to engage in our planning process for 2024. The heart of the Spanish Fiesta is the people of Pagosa, and the rich heritage and ancestry from our history, our families and our ancestors. We welcome absolutely everyone to join in on the organizing of this special community event. Please bring your positive energy and motivation to make the 2024 fiesta the best yet.

The meeting will also have a Zoom component so more community members can join and participate virtually. For more information and to get the Zoom link for this meeting, contact Rose Chavez at rosa@psseniors.org.

Senior conversations

Join us Mondays at 1:15 p.m. for a series of “Senior Conversations” with local Bill Salmansohn.

He will lead the group through mindfulness exercises and discussion of various topics pertaining to aging in Archuleta County. Explore and discover for yourself answers to your questions and concerns.

The meeting will be held in the Senior Center in the dining hall. Snacks will be provided.

Share lunch Monday through Thursday

Join us at the Silver Fox’s Den, aka the Community Cafe, in person for daily hot/cold meals Mondays through Thursdays at the Ross Aragon Community Center between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. It is open to all. Pickup is available all week, including Fridays.

Our dining hall is open to all ages and welcomes you all with kindness and warmth. We provide hot/cold meals for anyone in the community interested in a nutritious and delicious meal. For those 60 or older we request a suggested donation of $10, but no one will be turned away. There is a $10 charge for guests under the age of 60.

Meals include a main course, side dish, fruit/dessert, garden salad plus beverage. Some popular menu items include Frito chili pie, pork tenderloin with harvest chutney, Singaporean pork ribs, vegetarian lasagna, Hawaiian shrimp with coconut rice and always a beautiful green salad. Many of our items are locally sourced and organic.

Our chef works with a team of local food professionals to hand-prepare your meal for dine-in service in our cozy dining room (with an amazing view of the San Juans) or for takeout (via our convenient drive-through). Our menu changes daily.

To reserve your meal for the day, please make your reservation via text or phone call to (970) 264-2167 by 9 a.m. weekdays.

Community Cafe menu

Thursday, Sept. 28 — Greek polenta pie with spanakopita greens, roasted squash, garden salad, fruit, mini cheesecake and milk.

Friday, Sept. 29 — Pork kielbasa with peppers, roasted herb potatoes, garden salad, fruit, vanilla orange cake and milk.

Monday, Oct. 2 — Orange chicken with rice, peas and carrots, garden salad, fruit and milk.

Tuesday, Oct. 3 — BBQ country ribs, corn casserole, apple crisp, garden salad, fruit and milk.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 — Dover sole with lemon butter, wilted spinach, whole-wheat roll, garden salad, fruit and milk.

Thursday, Oct. 5 — Stuffed portabella mushroom cap, quinoa rice pilaf, garden salad, fruit and milk.

Friday, Oct. 6 — Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, mushrooms, glazed carrots, garden salad, fruit and milk.

Grab-N-Go meals

Dine-in and Grab-N-Go meal reservations and cancellations are required. Please call or text by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you want to pick up a meal. A suggested donation of $10 helps to sustain our program. No one will be turned away for their inability to donate. Please call or text us at (970) 264-2167 to make a reservation.

Meals on Wheels

We deliver fresh Meals on Wheels five days a week (and provide frozen Meals on Wheels for weekends) to homebound Archuleta County residents. Call or text us at (970) 264-2167.

Text reservations

Don’t forget that we offer a convenient texting service for you to communicate with us. Text us at (970) 264-2167. When texting, please include your name, phone number and the days you want a meal. If you are canceling a reservation, please include your name, phone number and the days you want to cancel.

Texting services are available for dine-in meal reservations, Grab-n-Go meals and Meals on Wheels recipients.

COVID-19 test

kits available

Stop by the Senior Center to pick up a pack of six free COVID-19 tests kits for your personal use. These kits are available to anyone in the public who needs affordable access for health promotion and disease prevention.

Mahjong

Mahjong is a 19th century Chinese tile-based game that is commonly played with four players. Each player receives 13 tiles with a goal to make matching sets and pairs (like poker). To win, a player must form four sets and one pair.

Come to the Senior Center to learn or play every Tuesday at 1:15 p.m.

Medicare call by

appointment

For anyone who needs help enrolling and navigating Medicare plans, the San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging helps with parts A, B and D. They can also help you with fraud concerns and troubleshooting any billing issues you may be having. By appointment only. Please call the Medicare line at (970) 264-0501, ext 2.

For more information about ASI, please visit http://www.psseniors.org/.