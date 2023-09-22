Multiple nighttime paving operations scheduled for Sunday and Monday in downtown Pagosa Springs

Motorists should plan for delays beginning at 7 p.m.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will pave a section of U.S. 160 in downtown Pagosa Springs on the nights of Sept. 24 and 25. The paving crew will work along a 1-mile section between Lewis Street and the Hot Springs Boulevard intersection. Work will take place Sunday and Monday between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.



Additionally, resurfacing operations for the U.S. 160 West Pagosa Resurfacing Project will also be occurring next week. Motorists should plan for nighttime delays and one-lane alternating traffic on multiple sections of U.S. 160 between downtown Pagosa Springs and the U.S. 84 junction early next week.

Traffic Impacts

Nighttime work hours range from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday and Monday.

Travelers will encounter periodic traffic stops and delays.

Traffic will be guided through the work zone by cones, signs and flagging personnel.

Motorists are urged to slow down and watch for flaggers, work crews and heavy equipment in the area.

