Multiple nighttime paving operations scheduled for Sunday and Monday in downtown Pagosa Springs

Motorists should plan for delays beginning at 7 p.m.
The Colorado Department of Transportation will pave a section of U.S. 160 in downtown Pagosa Springs on the nights of Sept. 24 and 25. The paving crew will work along a 1-mile section between Lewis Street and the Hot Springs Boulevard intersection. Work will take place Sunday and Monday between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Additionally, resurfacing operations for the U.S. 160 West Pagosa Resurfacing Project will also be occurring next week. Motorists should plan for nighttime delays and one-lane alternating traffic on multiple sections of U.S. 160 between downtown Pagosa Springs and the U.S. 84 junction early next week.
Traffic Impacts
Nighttime work hours range from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday and Monday.
- Travelers will encounter periodic traffic stops and delays.
- Traffic will be guided through the work zone by cones, signs and flagging personnel.
- Motorists are urged to slow down and watch for flaggers, work crews and heavy equipment in the area.
Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone
The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.
- • Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
- • Stay Alert. Expect the unexpected.
- • Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
- • Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.
- • Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
- • Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.
- • Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
- • Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
- • Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
- • Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
- • Be patient.