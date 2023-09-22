Multiple nighttime paving operations scheduled for Sunday and Monday in downtown Pagosa Springs

Motorists should plan for delays beginning at 7 p.m. 

The Colorado Department of Transportation will pave a section of U.S. 160 in downtown Pagosa Springs on the nights of Sept. 24 and 25. The paving crew will work along a 1-mile section between Lewis Street and the Hot Springs Boulevard intersection. Work will take place Sunday and Monday between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Additionally, resurfacing operations for the U.S. 160 West Pagosa Resurfacing Project will also be occurring next week. Motorists should plan for nighttime delays and one-lane alternating traffic on multiple sections of U.S. 160 between downtown Pagosa Springs and the U.S. 84 junction early next week. 

Traffic Impacts 

Nighttime work hours range from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday and Monday. 

  • Travelers will encounter periodic traffic stops and delays. 
  • Traffic will be guided through the work zone by cones, signs and flagging personnel. 
  • Motorists are urged to slow down and watch for flaggers, work crews and heavy equipment in the area.

Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

  • • Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
  • • Stay Alert. Expect the unexpected.
  • • Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
  • • Don’t change lanes unnecessarily.
  • • Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
  • • Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.
  • • Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
  • • Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
  • • Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
  • • Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
  • • Be patient.

