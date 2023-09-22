County announces waste tire collection event

By Ashley Springer | Archuleta County

Help keep Archuleta County clean and safe by participating in the Waste Tire Collection Event on Sept. 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents may drop off passenger tires, light truck and semi tires free of charge. Properly ridding of all types of tires prevents mosquito breeding, eliminates fire hazards, and can improve curb appeal and property values.

Tires will be accepted by drop off at the Archuleta County Public Works Building, 1122 U.S. 84. Tire hauling services from a private residence to the Public Works building will be available for a nominal fee.

Items which will not be accepted include: no other types of waste tires other than those previously listed, a maximum of nine tires per transferring vehicle, contaminated tires such as those covered in dirt or debris, and/or tires affixed to any type of rim. Commercial operations may not drop tires at this event.

According to the Colorado Hazardous Materials and Waste Management Division, 6 million waste tires are generated each year in Colorado equating to, on average, one tire per person per year. Recycled tires often get a “second chance,” used for tire-derived fuel, molded products, as crumb rubber for roads and in civil engineering projects.

Waste tire fees are collected from consumers anytime a new tire is purchased in the state of Colorado. Recent legislation increased those fees to fund the End Users Fund Rebate Program and to market development for waste tire products and dump and clean-up activities such as this.

According to the U.S. Tire Manufactures Association, 81 percent of tires were recycled in the United States in 2017. Help Archuleta County do its part in this recycling endeavor by participating in this free event.

For more information, please contact Errol Lord, code enforcement, at (970) 398-5529.