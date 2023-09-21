



MULTI-FAMILY YARD SALE, 145 Lassen Drive. Friday and Saturday, September 22 and 23, 8a.m.-2p.m., both days.

3 FAMILY YARD SALE, Friday 9/22 7a.m.- 3p.m., 9/23 9a.m.-1p.m. 322 Capitan/279 Capitan Circle.

HUGE YARD SALE. Saturday, 9/23 and Sunday, 9/24, 9a.m.-2p.m., Extra discounts on Sunday. 207 Antelope Ave.

ESTATE SALE BY THE ORGANIZERS for The Organizers. Come join the fun! Friday and Saturday, 8a.m. sharp. 270 Railroad Court near Allison (Hwy 151 to CR988 then south to 1st left.) All the furniture, couch, love seat, queen bed, dining, desk, shelves, shop full of tools, garden, outdoor, horse tack, ammo, hunting, fishing, camping, exercise equipment, art, antiques, lots of baby items, canning, craft, decor, containers, office supplies AND 17’ Bayliner boat, kayak, 16’ flatbed trailer and more. Half price Saturday. Worth the drive.

GIT RID IT MOVING SALE. Everything goes. Lumber 2X, 1X ply, etc. Metal roofing, windows, doors, wood stove, small trailer, 5 gallon water jugs. Free stuff, misc., misc. East on 160, Fawn Gulch to 850, Log Hill Road. Look for signs. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 8a.m.-5p.m.

ESTATE SALE, FRIDAY AND SATURDAY, September 22 and 23, 8a.m. sharp. Snow blower, 1995 Chevy w/plow, yard tools, patio furniture, planters, tools, antiques, household decor, chest freezer, bed, dressers, house full of furniture and fun stuff. Hwy 160W, right on Piedra Road, stay straight on Piedra through road work, turn right on Stevens Lake Road, follow signs. 700A Honey Bee. rain or shine. AEHPOS.

BE SURE TO CHECK for more yard sales in the Too Late To Classify section.

STORAGE UNIT AUCTION SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 at 10:30 a.m. PAGOSA SPRINGS MINI STORAGE 14th St. and 15th Place in downtown Pagosa Springs.