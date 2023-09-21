Silent auction to benefit St. Peter/St. Rosa Catholic Church

By Peggy Duggan | St. Peter/St. Rosa Catholic Church Carmelitas

The Carmelitas of St. Peter-St. Rosa Catholic Church will hold a silent auction in conjunction with the Saint Francis of Assisi annual Mass and fiesta on Oct. 8 at Colo. 151 and Old Gallegos Road.

The silent auction will run from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and all proceeds will go toward paying the annual insurance for St. Peter/St. Rosa Catholic Church in Arboles.

The Mass is at 1 p.m., followed by a potluck.

For more information, please call (970) 883-2556.