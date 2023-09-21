Kids Kare, Good News Club offered for youngsters

By Frank and Connie Porter| Kids Kare

Have your little ones ever wished they could go to school with big brother or sister? Once again, we have a program just for them; it is called Kids Kare.

This program is designed for little kids ages 3 to 5 years old and takes place at Pagosa Bible Church, 209 Harman Park Drive, behind Wells Fargo Bank. It meets each Wednesday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on days that public school is in session.

The program includes Bible time with stories, songs, memory verses and lots of activities. The children also have a craft time, game time and a snack. They meet new friends and a wonderful staff of screened adults who take great care of them.

There is no charge for the program and all little kids are welcome to come. To register your child for Kids Kare, go to coloradocef.org/southwest and click on “Register for a Club.” For more information about the Kids Kare program, email Frank and Connie Porter at ceflittlekids@gmail.com.

Good News Club for kids

A Good News Club is scheduled to begin on Sept. 26 at Pagosa Springs Elementary School for kids in kindergarten through fourth grade. This club meets in the cafeteria each Tuesday that school is in session from 3:15 to 5 p.m.

A Good News Clubs is an exciting fun-filled weekly club in which the Bible is taught with songs, stories, object lessons, games and more. We also teach respect for authority, character qualities and moral values.

The volunteers for all clubs are screened before we invite them to join the team. The clubs are free to all kids who want to come for a fun and exciting time.

There is no charge for the program and all kids from any school or home-schooled are welcome to come. To register your child for Kids Kare, go to coloradocef.org/southwest and click on “Register for a Club.” For more information about the Kids Kare program, email Frank and Connie Porter at ceflittlekids@gmail.com.