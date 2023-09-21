Jobs / Help Wanted

DEDICATED CLEANERS, UP TO $17/ hour. Must be detail oriented, trustworthy, reliable and committed. Text Pagosa Sparkles, LLC, (970)946-6446.

GOODMAN’S DEPARTMENT STORE is looking for full-time sales associates. Sales associates must be friendly and self-moti- vated. Ask about our benefits and employee discounts. Come pick up an application at 402 Pagosa Street.

PHARMACIST: THE ARCHULETA COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT is seeking a Phar- macist. This will be a contract position with no benefits. Applicants must have a current license and personal liability insurance. This person will conduct quarterly pharmacy au- dits ensuring the ACPHD pharmacy follows DORA board pharmacy rules. Please email awilson@archuletacounty.org or call 970-264- 8309 for more information.

THE TOWN OF P AGOSA SPRINGS is seeking to hire a Planner in our Community Development Department. The individual selected for this position performs a variety of advanced professional and technical duties as needed to implement department work plans and programs related to long-range and/or current planning. This is a full-time position with benefits. For more information on the position and to apply, go to the Town’s website at www.pagosasprings.co.gov and select Employment.

PINE VALLEY RENTAL seeking yard/ shop help to service /maintain equipment. Small gas engines and diesel, help assist customers load/ unload goods. Must have good customer service, work at a fast pace and available to work full time. Electrical /welding skills a plus. Stop by in person to pick up an application. 305 Bastille Dr. (970)731-4410.

OPENING FOR PART-TIME in House Book- keeper/ Admin for busy property management company. Must be experienced in reconciliations and QB online. (970)731-5515.

COLORADO DREAM HOMES is looking for full- time (40-hour week) year-round work. General construction laborers $20-$25 an hour, based on experience. Framers and inte- rior/exterior painters $25-$30 an hour, based on experience. Payroll position benefits – paid time off, bonuses. Please call (970)731-3071 or email coloradodreamhomesinc@gmail. com to submit a resume or questions.

HIRING EXPERIENCED EQUIPMENT OP- ERATOR. Flexible work schedule. Pay DOE. Call (970)946-3966.

P AGOSA LIQUOR IS HIRING a full-time cashier. Please come and apply in person at 30 N. Pagosa Blvd.

MAINTENANCE PERSON NEEDED for Lakeview Estates Apartments. Must have experience and own tools. $20 per hour. Apply in person, 857 N. Pagosa Blvd. or send resume to mountainsiderhonda@gmail.com.

FRONT DESK RECEPTION and Short-Term Rental Manager Sunetha Property Manage- ment is recruiting a skilled, multi-tasking, front desk, and short-term rental manager for our Company as we grow our brand. The individual selected for this position must be able to multitask, handle a high volume of calls, and experience in short-term rental management is a plus. Call us today to apply. (970)731- 4344 or you can send your resume to sasha@sunetha.com.

OUR SAVIOR LUTHERAN SCHOOL is hiring a part-time PE teacher. Please contact Leah Hellrich for more details at (816)585-2892.

MOUNTAIN SPIRITS IS SEEKING customer service associates. Must be available nights and weekends. We offer $16 p/h to start, accrued vacation/ personal time, perfor- mance-based bonuses twice a year, and employee discounts. Please apply in person.

LOCAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT COMPANY seeks experienced cleaning company to handle vacation rentals and long term move outs. Requirements: Excellent commu- nication skills, reliable, flexible, references. Crew should have a minimum of 3 cleaners. Call (970)731-5515 to set up an interview appointment.

JONES MECHANICAL. EXPERIENCE PREFERRED but will train right person. Excellent opportunity to learn the HVAC trade. (970)731-3046.

ALLEY HOUSE GRILLE seeks support staff. Food runners, host and bussers. Nights and weekends. Join our team. Great job for the summer and during the school year. Come by and see Chris, Tuesday- Friday, 3p.m.

THE P AGOSA SPRINGS SUN seeks a general assignment reporter who can do it all. If you can write strong news stories and compelling features, take solid photographs and are comfortable using digital tools, then you might be a good fit for our newsroom. A passion for community journalism, inspired storytelling and public service is essential for a successful candidate. Self-motivation and excellent time-management skills are a must. You must be proficient under pressure and consistent at meeting deadlines. Common topics in a week would include meeting cov- erage, coverage and photos from significant community events, school sports and more. The position is for 30 hours per week and would rarely involve overtime, though night and weekend working hours are common. However, the position offers some day-to-day flexibility in work hours. The pay is $17 to $18/ hour. Benefits are included. Email resume with cover letter to Randi Pierce, editor@ pagosasun.com.

MARKETING COORDINATOR. We are looking for a dependable, innovative person to help us grow our expanding brand as we look for new opportunities and creative ways to edge out the competition. Do you work well with others? Are you a creative thinker? Come work for a great company that contin- ues to grow and thrive in our ever-changing economy. Duties and responsibilities include: Must have experience in marketing involving both print and digital mediums. Adobe and MS Office skills required. I.T. experience is a plus but not required. Previous experience in the cannabis industry is preferred but not required. A Colorado M.E.D. Badge is required before you can start work. Please submit your resume to employment@jandjinc.net.

IMMEDIATE OPENING FOR CDL DRIVER with a minimum 2 years experience- Must pass drug test. Local driving only. Please send your resume to frontdesk@pagosalandcompany.com.

MOUNTAIN HOME SOUND and Security is now taking applications for full-time and part- time security technician, experience a plus but not required. An interest in current technology, desire to work and learn in a fast-paced environment a must. Background check, valid driver’s license and neat professional appearance required. Apply in person at 301 N. Pagosa Blvd., Unit B-3, Monday- Friday, 9a.m.-4p.m.

1ST SOUTHWEST BANK, a locally owned CDFI community bank, is seeking a Teller, a Personal Banker, Loan Assistant and Portfolio Manager. Competitive compensation, gener- ous benefits, and career development. Join FSWB’s award-winning team dedicated to supporting rural Colorado’s agricultural, non- profit and small businesses. For details and to apply, visit fswb.bank/about/careers. EOE.

NOW HIRING FULL-TIME Kitchen Line Cooks and full-time Front Counter Clerk. Work in a fast paced and clean kitchen. Pay negotiable. Apply within at The Buck Stops Here Market and Eatery.

CARPENTER(S) – TWO CARPENTRY POSITIONS. Background with finish carpentry, light framing, drywall and painting. Email resume to frontdesk@pagosalandcompany.com, (970)264-5000.

NORTH PAGOSA MARATHON is hiring a full-time cashier nights and weekends. Com- petitive wages. Please apply in person at 30 N. Pagosa Blvd.

THE TOWN OF P AGOSA SPRINGS is seeking to hire a Court Clerk in our Municipal Court Department. The individual selected for this position performs a variety of complex clerical duties designed to expedite the func- tions, actions, judgments, processes, and procedures associated with the Municipal Court. This is a full-time position with benefits. For more information on the position and to apply, go to the Town’s website at www.pa- gosasprings.co.gov and select Employment.

TIM BROWN CUSTOM HOMES is looking for a few high quality, detail oriented craftsmen to help in the framing, interior finishing and painting of our custom homes. We have been building homes in Pagosa Springs for 23 years. Work year around with us and enjoy top pay, paid holidays, paid vacation and a retirement plan. Please call (970)731-7071 or stop by the office at 301 N. Pagosa Blvd., Unit B16.

THE TOWN OF P AGOSA SPRINGS is seeking to hire a Project Manager in our Community Development Department. The individual selected for this position will be responsible for managing and coordinating the implementation of general and capital improvement projects including project feasibility studies, concepts, programming, planning, design, construction, and other activities. They will perform highly responsible complex, and varied professional administra- tive and analytical work in the development, implementation, and administration of Town projects and policies. This is a full-time position with benefits. For more information on the position and to apply, go to the Town’s website at www.pagosasprings.co.gove and select Employment.

BARTENDERS AND SERVERS NEEDED

at The Buck Stops Here Market and Eatery. Competitive pay. Full- and part-time positions available. Please apply within at 19 Navajo Trail Dr. Pagosa Springs, CO.

ALLEY HOUSE GRILLE. Hiring Bussers and Food Runners. Great pay and compen- sation. Nights only. Please email Contact@ alleyhousegrille.com.

FCI CONSTRUCTORS is looking for carpenters and laborers for a new hotel project for the Springs Resort & Spa in Pagosa Springs, CO, The project consists of a new hotel building with a restaurant and spa, site improvements and new hot springs pools. Roles would consist of carpentry and framing, general site and building clean-up, helping maintain safety and stormwater preventative measures, etc. Opportunities for career growth and training. Previous experience preferred, but not required. $18.00-$25.00/hr depending on experience, 970-259-8644.

PAGOSA THERAPEUTICS AND THE GREEN HOUSE are looking for friendly and enthusiastic people who are eager to share their knowledge and help customers navigate the wide world of cannabis. Must be 21 years of age. A Marijuana Enforcement Division badge is required to start work. Come join a growing company with opportunities for advancement and involvement in outreach events. Please email your resume to employ- ment@jandjinc.net.

EXPERIENCED EQUIPMENT OPERATOR needed and a CDL is a plus. We offer paid holidays, vacation time and retirement plan. Please call Tim Brown Construction LLC at (970)731-7071.

SOCIAL MEDIA EXPERT (Facebook, Goo- gle, Instagram) wanted to help create and manage advertising and marketing campaign for growing business. Please send resume to pagosad@yahoo.com.

LANDSCAPE LABORERS WANTED. Must have own transportation. Call for an applica- tion. Good pay for good help. (970)946-2277.

THE ARCHULETA COUNTY COLLABO- RATIVE Management Program (ACCMP) is seeking a Collaborative Management Program (CMP) Coordinator to ensure the provision of supportive, quality, and effective services to children and families through our collaborative management program. The successful respondent to this RFP will be awarded a contract with Human Services. The scope of work and project schedule can be found on Archuleta County’s website under Contracts and Procurement.

DENTAL ASSISTANT WANTED -willing to train, Join a team of hard working profes- sionals! Weekends and holidays off, beautiful facility, modern equipment, excellent pay, Get the satisfaction of helping people! e-mail resume to PagosaSmiles@yahoo.com

ROOF LABORER NEEDED with some construction experience. Will train. $20-$25/ hour to start. (970)749-0830.

HELP WANTED- EVERYDAY STORE. Apply 300 E. Pagosa St.

THE TOWN OF PAGOSA SPRINGS is seek- ing to hire a Maintenance Worker in our Pub- lic Works Department. The individual selected for this position performs a variety of customer service and preventative maintenance duties and responsibilities in the maintenance of Town public infrastructure and property. This is a full-time position with benefits. For more information on the position and to apply, go to the Town’s website at www.pagosasprings. co.gov and select Employment.

BOOKKEEPER. Accounting firm has an open- ing for a bookkeeper with QuickBooks online experience to work Monday- Friday, 8a.m.- 5p.m. Submit resume to jjas@jjaccountingsvc. com or by fax to (970)264-4451.

HYGIENIST WANTED: Ask about $10,000 full time first year bonus. Part time also available. The team at Pagosa Smiles is blessed to have family oriented hours with weekends and holidays off, great pay, 401K & bonuses in a beautiful facility. Colorado dental hygiene license required E-mail resume to PagosaS- miles@yahoo.com

ALLEY HOUSE GRILLE. Looking for a Dishwasher 4 nights a week. $16 per hour to start. See Chef Anthony Wednesday- Sunday, 1p.m.-4p.m.

LOOKING FOR AUTOMOTVE TECHNI- CIANS to join our awesome Team. Experience preferred but will train on-the-job for entry level position. Full-time 4-day work week. Paid holidays, vacation, and PTO. Email resume to PiedraAuto@gmail.com or apply in person at 505 County Road 600, Pagosa Springs.

MEDICAL DIRECTOR: THE ARCHULETA COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT is seeking a Medical Officer. This is a con- tract position with no benefits. The Medical Officer must be a graduate from an approved medical school (MD or DO) and licensed to practice medicine in the state of Colorado. The medical officer will spend 5-8 hours per month support to public health department and Board of Health while also providing support and medical expertise to a multi-disciplinary public health team. Please email awilson@ archuletacounty.org or call 970-264-8309 for more information.

INCOME TAX PREPARER. Accounting firm is seeking a tax preparer to work Mon- day- Friday, 8a.m. to 5p.m. Submit resume to jjas@jjaccountingsvc.com or by fax to (970)264-4451.

PONDEROSA LUMBER IS SEEKING a person for a yard associate/ driver position. Lumber experience and/or CDL license is a plus, but not necessary. Duties may include delivering loads to job sites, as well as helping customers in the yard, loading/ unloading trucks and providing inventory support. We offer competitive wages based on experience and a benefit package that includes Holiday Pay, Paid Time Off, 401(k) and Medical/ Dental insurance for full-time employees. Please apply in person at 2435 Eagle Drive in Pagosa Springs.

AUTOMOTIVE MECHANIC NEEDED for local, private, personal garage. Part time work on late model and classic cars. Email letter of interest to wsackman16@gmail.com.

NEEDED EMPLOYEES TIL Nov. 15th. $30 an hour plus $1000.00 signing bonus after six weeks. Must finish out season. Text (970)946-5206.

NOW HIRING SEASONAL POSITIONS for the upcoming hunting season. Meat cutters, meat room assistant and meat wrappers. Must be reliable and ready to work. Great pay. Please apply in person at The Buck Stops Here, 19 Navajo Trail Dr., Pagosa Springs, CO.

OFFICE MANAGER. The Pagosa Springs SUN, now part of O’Rourke Media Group, is recruiting for a dynamic, versatile office manager to assist the GM and team with managing day-to-day business activity. This position is required to work at our office at 457 Lewis Street, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Typical hours are 8:00am to 4:30pm. Job Responsibilities: Account Management: Support the Advertising Dept with account management activity that’s associated with customers running ads in the SUN, PRE- VIEW, special publications and on our digital platforms. Administrative: Handle postal paperwork, insertion order processing and payment processing for advertising and subscriptions. Service: Provide personable, friendly customer service answering phones and interacting in person with customers that visit the office. Communication: Serve as a point of contact for internal and external communications. Answer phones, respond to emails and direct inquiries to the appropriate team members. Production Operation: Assist as needed with the production of newspapers each week. Project assistance: Assist with special projects and initiatives as requested by the Company. Requirements: This position requires a college degree. 3-5 years of experience working in an office. Excellent attention to detail and accuracy in data entry. Strong organizational and time management skills to meet payroll deadlines. Excellent communication skills on the phone and through all communication channels. High level of proficiency in MS Excel and other Microsoft Office applications. Compensation Range/Benefits: $16-$22/hour depending on experience level. Eligible for medical, dental and vision benefits on the 1st of the month after 30 days of employment. Eligible to enroll in the company’s 401 (k) retirement savings on the 1st of the month after 90 days. The company matches 50% of your contribution up to 2.5% of total compensation. 16 days of PTO plus 4-5 paid holidays. Opportunity for advancement and career growth within the company. About the Company. O’Rourke Media Group is a fast-growing company that owns and operates hyper-local, community newspapers, websites, niche publications and a full-service digital agency. We are family-owned and mission-driven to save newspapers and local media companies by investing in the people, resources and technology needed to thrive for many years to come. We believe that every community can benefit from a well-run, properly resourced, local newspaper and website. Our News teams produce hyper-local, high interest local news and accurate and trustworthy reporting. Our Sales and Digital Fulfillment teams bring omnichannel advertising solutions to local businesses in the communities we serve. O’Rourke Media Group now operates in eight states and 28 markets with 41 publications and hyper-local websites. We started from ground zero in December 2018, totally boot- strapped, confident and with an entrepreneurial mindset. Send along your email or letter of interest directly to CEO Jim O’Rourke at jorourke@orourkemediagroup.com.