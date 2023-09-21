Announcements

THE ARCHULETA COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS is seeking volunteers to serve on the Board of Health Committee. Applicants must be County Residents with duties to include: upholding state statue regarding the local public health department. Other duties include overseeing decision-making processes and financial responsibilities of the public health depart- ment. Regular Meetings will be held quarterly. Please call (970)264-8309 or email awilson@ archuletacounty.org to inquire and request an application.

THERE IS A SOLUTION GROUP of Alcoholics Anonymous meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30-6:30p.m. at the Restoration Fellowship Church, 264 Village Drive. Questions? Contact Richard at (970)903-1456 or Diamond at (970)264-1073. More resources at www.aa.org, www.aa-westerncolorado. com, (970)245-9649, or (888)333-9649 (24 hours).

CONCERNED ABOUT ANOTHER’S DRINK- ING? Pagosa Springs Al-Anon Family Group, Tuesdays 6-7p.m., Pagosa Bible Church. Questions? Call/text (303)815-8569. www. al-anon.org.

REACH TOURISTS COMING TO PAGOSA SPRINGS and local residents with the Pagosa Springs Official Visitor Guide, winter edition. Promote your business to your customers in 14,000 copies of the guide. These will be distributed locally at The Springs Resort, Walmart, Wyndham, the visitor center and other area establishments, at welcome centers throughout Colorado and mailed to SUN sub- scribers. View the guide on pagosasun.com, explorepagosa.com and visitpagosasprings.com. Deadline for advertising is October 12, 2023. Call The Pagosa Springs SUN today for rates and information at (970)264-2100 or email shari@pagosasun.com.

PAGOSA AA: M-W-F 5:30P.M.; Sunday 10a.m, Tuesday and Thursday at noon, Saturday at 10a.m.. Zoom Sunday 10a.m., ID 858 319 763, password 754 234, 315 N. 2nd St., County Road 200 (.2 miles off 160). Information, call Kathi (970)946-1482, or Central Office (888)333-9649.