The Incredible Years Parenting Class set to begin Sept. 20

By Michelle Carpenter | The Incredible Years

The Incredible Years Parenting Class is a free opportunity offered to anyone who wants to build positive relationships with their children, needs more effective discipline or would like new ideas to help their children learn and grow.

This class is created for families with children between the ages of 3 and 8 years old.

The parenting class will be offered each Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. for 14 weeks, starting Wednesday, Sept. 20. A free dinner will be offered at 5:30 p.m. and child care will be provided.

The Incredible Years Parenting class will help strengthen children’s social skills, emotional regulation, and school readiness skills. You will learn to use praise and incentives to encourage cooperative behavior, learn to use positive discipline (rules, routines and effective limit setting) as well as learn how to best handle misbehaviors.

A local father said, “At first, I was not all that eager to give up my free time for 14 weeks, but, over time, the other class members became such good friends. I realized I wasn’t the only parent having the same struggles with my children. I was astounded at the degree of effectiveness from the class. My son was responding very positively to the techniques I had learned and began implementing at home. This class became a weekly meeting that I looked forward to each week as a positive gathering of friends.”

If you have any questions about the class or would like to register, please call Michelle Carpenter at (970) 946-0664 or Michelle Cusick (970) 264-5513. Call soon as class size is limited.