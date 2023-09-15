Making A Difference Events will feature Bode Miller on Oct. 19

By Tracy Pope | Community Foundation

The Community Foundation’s 2023 Making a Difference Speaker Series includes two events in Pagosa Springs next month with ski-racing legend Bode Miller.

Miller and Brett Rapkin, Emmy Award-winning impact sports filmmaker, recently produced the film “Paradise Paradox.”

This film explores the shocking mental health crisis that is impacting Rocky Mountain ski towns and the innovative solutions happening in response. Colorado and neighboring ski states consistently rank in the top states for the highest suicide rates, giving the Rocky Mountain region the eerie descriptor “The Suicide Belt” according to National Geographic.

The Community Foundation’s Making a Difference Speaker Series is designed to inspire conversation, prompt action and bring a new perspective on an important community topic.

The Miller events scheduled for Oct. 19, will focus on mental health challenges and hopeful solutions.

The first event will be a panel discussion with local mental health professionals. At this interactive presentation, you will hear from Miller and local experts on the unique challenges experienced in Pagosa Springs, and vital resources available to assist in the community. The event will be facilitated by Miller at the Tennyson Building Events Center from 2 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19. The $25 tickets are on sale now at swcommunityfoundation.org/bode. Limited seating is available.

The second event will be the same evening at the Liberty Theater beginning at 6:30 p.m. Guests will watch the film “Paradise Paradox” and then hear from Miller himself about why he is passionate about mental health wellness in the Rocky Mountains.

There will be time for Q and A at the end of the presentation. The $40 tickets will be available soon at pagosamovies.com.

“Bode Miller has been a household name in the skiing world for years,” said Briggen Wrinkle, executive director of the Community Foundation. “We are honored to bring Bode to Pagosa Springs to share how his personal and professional lives have been impacted by mental health throughout his career. We expect everyone who attends these events to come away empowered and hopeful, with a knowledge about how we can make a difference and foster mental health wellness.”

Local corporate sponsorships for these events are still available. More details can be found at swcommunityfoundation.org or by calling (970) 375-5807.