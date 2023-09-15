Colorado Court of Appeals judges Dailey, Furman to retire – Nominating Commission sets date to select nominees

Colorado Judicial Department

The Supreme Court Nominating Commission invites qualified attorneys to apply for two Colorado Court of Appeals vacancies created by the retirements of the Hon. John Daniel Dailey and the Hon. David Furman.

Both vacancies will occur on Jan. 1, 2024. The commission will meet on Oct. 24-25 to select applicants to interview, to conduct interviews and to select nominees for appointment by the governor.

To be eligible for appointment to fill a vacancy, the applicant must be a qualified elector of the state of Colorado and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado for five years.

The annual salary for a court of appeals judge is currently $201,312. The initial term of office of a Court of Appeals judge is a provisional term of two years. Thereafter, the incumbent judge, if retained by the voters, has a term of eight years.

Application forms are available from the office of the ex-officio chair of the Nominating Commission, Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203; and the office of the court executive of any of the 22 judicial districts.

Applications are also available at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm.

The completed application must be emailed to the address listed in the instructions below no later than 4 p.m. on Sept. 29. Late applications will not be considered. Any person wishing to suggest a candidate to fill the vacancy may do so by letter to be submitted to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex-officio chair, no later than 4 p.m. on Sept. 22.

The members of the Supreme Court Nominating Commission are: Katina Banks and Ageno Otii, of Denver; Peter Gould, of Boulder; Lisa Kaufmann, of Lyons; Linda Garcia, of Pueblo; J. Martelle Daniels, of Grand Junction; Deborah Suniga, of Greeley; Stanton Dodge, of Castle Rock; Paul Wiggins, of Peyton; John Suthers, of Colorado Springs; Marco Chayet, of Centennial; C. Omar Montgomery, of Aurora; Heather Lipp and Danielle Radovich Piper, both of Golden; Edwin Perlmutter, of Arvada; Kevin Mullin, of Greeley; and Jerome DeHerrera, of Westminster.