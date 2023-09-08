Planned giving workshop will be offered for local nonprofit staff

By Tracy Pope | Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado

The Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado is offering a planned giving workshop for local nonprofits this fall: “Planned Giving Basics — What Every Nonprofit Needs to Know.”

This two-hour event will take place in person in Durango on Sept. 27 from 9 to 11 a.m. The cost is $50.

Attendees will learn how to access organizational readiness and how to launch a meaningful planned giving program to attract legacy gifts.

Registration details can be found at swcommunityfoundation.org/nonprofit-resources.

The Community Foundation coordinates professional development for nonprofit leaders to increase the success and efficiency of local organizations, ensuring the best possible outcomes for the communities they serve.

“Philanthropy experts predict in the next 20 years, we will experience the largest wealth transfer in history — estimated to be $84 trillion — as baby boomers pass on assets to their Gen X and millennial heirs,” said Briggen Wrinkle, executive director of the Community Foundation. “We encourage nonprofit leaders to prepare for important conversations with their key donors to attract legacy gifts for the benefit of our communities. This workshop will give organizations the tools needed to help donors share their values with the next generation.”