Pagosa Seventh-day Adventist Church to present free health seminar

By Kristin Vorhies | Pagosa Seventh-day Adventist Church

You are invited to a free health seminar.

Get started on a life-changing program and prepare for the upcoming flu season with “Free Healthy Self Seminar”, presented by Rico Hill.

Hill is the author of “Healthy Self -10 Habits of the Longest Living Americans.”

He has authored many of the “Healthy Self” articles featured weekly in The PREVIEW ads brought to you by the Pagosa Springs Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Join us to learn more about “Disease Fighting Nutrition and Natural Remedies.” Live demonstrations will be presented by Hill from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.

It will be at the Pagosa Seventh-day Adventist Church, located 40 Oren Road, at the entrance to Piedra Estates.

Call (970) 731-1005 for more information.