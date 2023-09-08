Fly-in set for Sept. 9 and 10 at Stevens Field

By Beth Lamberson | Special to The SUN

Experimental Aviation Association Chapter 1679, San Juan Flyers, and Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County will host the second annual fly-in at Stevens Field in Pagosa Springs. The event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, and 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The event is free and will include a complimentary pancake breakfast on both days, daily flyovers by vintage aircraft, parked aircraft on display and free airplane rides for youth ages 8-18, if a parent is present to sign a release form.

More information is available at yeday.org.