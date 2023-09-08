Dan and Venita Burch lead the Pagosa Springs Community Choir in rehearsals.

Photo courtesy Community Choir

Dan and Venita Burch lead the Pagosa Springs Community Choir in rehearsals. All singers are welcome to join the choir as it begins rehearsals for its Christmas concerts. Registration is Tuesday, Sept.12, starting at 6 p.m. in the Pagosa Springs High School band room. 

